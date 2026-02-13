Cracking claws for a cause — PHOTOS

Local resident Michelle Caird loves nothing more than the chance to support the community and Crab Fest has become one of her favorite annual gatherings. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Prize drawings were a big part of Crab Fest 2026 and attendees helped bring in additional cash by purchasing raffle tickets for the various available prizes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The buffet line at Crab Fest saw steady action as the more than 200 guests grabbed their plates and dug into the meal, consisting of Dungeness crab, roasted chicken and sides. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There were plenty of well-known faces at Crab Fest 2026, including Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, front left, and local attorney Nathan Gent, front right, who is running for election this year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada hosted its annual Crab Fest this month, with over 200 attendees filling the NyE Communities Coalition for a night of claw-crunching delight.(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Foster youth are one of the most vulnerable populations, having their entire world turned upside-down due to abuse or neglect. At Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada (ACORN), they understand that this can be a very frightening time for children but that fear can be eased by connection with someone dedicated to representing their interests in the court system.

Through its foster youth advocacy program, ACORN strives to provide foster children in Nye and Esmeralda counties with trained volunteer advocates – or guardian ad litem – to be their voice.

As a nonprofit, the organization relies heavily on the generosity of the communities it serves to meet that mission. Following an extremely successful Crab Fest, ACORN is now well-positioned to take on 2026 and continue its work of helping foster youth through one of the hardest times of their lives.

Crab Fest took place Saturday, Feb. 7 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, where the room had been made ready for the messy fun of cracking into crab and digging into side dishes. Around the perimeter of the room, tables were laden with all sorts of items for the silent auction and Pick-A-Prize drawings, with the always-popular Crab Net, filled with gift certificates – nestled in a corner. On the main stage, attendees were able to preview what would be up for grabs in the live auction, including tickets to see the Golden Knights play in Las Vegas, a work of art from Written in Stone, a package from Aesthetic Enhancements, a framed Pete Rose display, a slushie party at Artesian Cellars and advertisements with the Pahrump Valley Times, KNYE Radio and ACE Country Radio.

“Crab Fest was fabulous!” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna raved afterward. “We had great supporters, delicious crab and fun times; I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

With 220 community members in attendance that evening, it was a full house and everyone came ready to devour the feast. A total of 750 pounds of Dungeness crab was flown in the day before the event to ensure the crowd would be satiated and at the end of the night, it was clear the meal had not gone unappreciated, with full bellies and happy smiles all around.

This year’s Crab Fest brought in tens of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit, including $24,400 from ticket sales alone. The live auction pulled in nearly $9,000 while the silent auction raised $715. Crab Net brought in $3,000 and the Pick-A-Prize drawings earned $1,300. Adding in sales for crab scissors, extra crab left over at the conclusion of the event and donations, the total raised at Crab Fest 2026 came to approximately $40,000.

Prior to the event, ACORN also sold tickets for its Hawaii Vacation Raffle, in which one lucky winner gets the opportunity to spend a full week at the Ali’I Kai Resort in Princeville on the island of Kauai, plus $1,500 in cash. This garnered the organization a further $9,000.

“I have had a timeshare in Princeville Kauai for close to 30 years. Life gets busy and my husband and I cannot always attend,” McKenna explained of how the idea for the Hawaii Vacation Raffle came about. “I decided to start donating it to ACORN to raise additional funds for the organization. If I can’t use it, I might as well get it to someone who can and put the money to good use.”

The funds raised at Crab Fest will go toward maintaining ACORN’s operation, which focuses on recruiting volunteer advocates, giving them all of the training they need and then supporting them throughout their time as a volunteer, so they can be as big a benefit to foster youth as possible.

“We become the child’s constant in their little lives and make sure that their voices are heard by the court,” McKenna noted. “We advocate to make sure that they are getting the services and resources needed to overcome the abuse and neglect in their lives, with the hope that the children can be reunified with their parents.”

Anyone thinking about potentially becoming an ACORN volunteer advocate is encouraged to reach out soon, as the organization is gearing up for its next round of training.

“We are having a class starting in March and are looking for volunteers who are interested in being an advocate. Call us and talk with Julie Schmidt, our advocate coordinator/trainer. You can also email her or visit us on our website,” McKenna said.

Schmidt can be reached at 775-505-2272 or Julie@ACORNV.org

For more information, visit ACORNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Crab Fest Sponsors

Many individuals, businesses and organizations collaborated to support Crab Fest 2026.

Captain's Table Sponsors

775.FYI

Brian Kunzi

The Indivisible Prickly Pears

Robin Holseth

Meadows Bank

Waste Connections

Desert View Hospital

EstateAuctions411.com

Pahrump Family Medical

Valley Electric Association

James and Rebecca Oscarson

Enhanced Aesthetics and Wellness

Industrial Light and Power

Pirate's Table Sponsors

Jason Earnest

Tamara Trudeau

KNYE 95.1 FM

Michelle Nelson

Pahrump Nugget

Kill A Watt LLC

Ronald Law Firm

Judge Kim Wanker

Paul Healey and Sons CPA Ltd.

Battle Born Financial Advisors

James "Gunny" Arntz and wife Ellen