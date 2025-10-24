Crews respond to desert vehicle fire

Get ready for balloons to soar back into Pahrump

"As we were responding, we were notified that there were several serious injuries and possibly a fatal," said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

One of the vehicles was resting on its roof after a head-on collision on Highway 95.

An unoccupied vehicle engulfed in flames was found on the desert floor off North Leslie Street.

"It appeared to have been abandoned," said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 900 block of North Leslie Street for a vehicle fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle engulfed in flames on the desert floor off North Leslie Street.

The burning car in its isolated desert location made it difficult for larger fire engines to gain access. Although there was challenging terrain, crews made it to the vehicle and quickly extinguished the flames. Chief Lewis confirmed the fire is suspect in nature.

Highway 95 head-on collision

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, crews were dispatched to mile marker 16 on Highway 95 for the report of a car accident with a head-on type of collision.

“As we were responding, we were notified that there were several serious injuries and possibly a fatal,” Chief Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Upon crew arrival, a dynamic scene was found. One of the vehicles was resting on its roof after a head-on collision. The other car was separated by a significant distance, where one person was mechanically entrapped. A total of four patients were injured in the crash.

“An additional patient was fatal,” the fire chief noted.

Two of the occupants were transported to Desert View Hospital, and one of the patients was flown to a trauma center by Mercy Air 7. Nevada Highway Patrol remained on scene to investigate.

“Crews remained on scene after all patients were transported to extricate and recover the decedent,” Chief Lewis added.

