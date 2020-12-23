50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Curbside Community Christmas Dinner set for Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 23, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a local family is shown attending the Co ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a local family is shown attending the Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve, 2019. This year's event cannot include a public gathering so the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has redesigned the event into a curbside meal pickup, which will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows volunteers at the Pahrump Holiday Ta ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows volunteers at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Thanksgiving dinner event, delivering pre-packaged meals to attendees waiting in their vehicles. The task force's Community Christmas Dinner will be held in the same manner, with attendees to drive through and pick up their free meals.

The month of December is almost at a close and Christmas is right around the corner, which means it is once again time for the Community Christmas Dinner.

A longstanding tradition in the Pahrump Valley, the Community Christmas Dinner usually includes a large gathering of the public, with residents and visitors heading out to enjoy a communal meal as a community. This year, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the nation and forcing all sorts of restrictions on public events and happenings, the customary event in which everyone comes together to sit around tables and partake of conversation and camaraderie simply couldn’t go forward as normal.

Instead, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the organization hosting the Community Christmas Dinner, had to retool the entire event and turn the it into one that could adhere to the guidelines and mandates surrounding the pandemic while still bringing the tradition of a freshly prepared, free holiday meal to the people.

Taking into consideration social distancing requirements and the limited number of persons allowed to congregate at one time, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has managed to shift gears and transform the annual event into a curbside pickup meal distribution. It hasn’t been easy but throughout all of the unique challenges posed by the upheaval that is the year 2020, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has persevered and its members are excitedly anticipating a very successful event.

“Here we are again and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ready for another round of holiday meal distribution!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times with enthusiasm. “The Curbside Pickup Christmas Dinner is for anyone and everyone in the community so head on out on Christmas Eve and grab a few free holiday meals for the family. We are very excited to be able to continue our community tradition and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

A traditional meal is in store for those who swing by on Christmas Eve to pick up a holiday dinner, with ham, yams, vegetables, rolls and dessert to be pre-packaged by volunteers and delivered directly to the vehicles of awaiting residents. The task force is aiming to prepare around 750 meals in total so there will be plenty to go around.

In the spirit of the season, there will also be a special guest on site for the Curbside Community Christmas Dinner, with Santa Claus expected to make his way down from the North Pole to greet attendees as they drive through the venue.

The Curbside Pickup Community Christmas Dinner is set for tomorrow, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Meal distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information contact Wright at lwright.la.vfw@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
New unemployment claims up slightly since last week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.

Getty Images When setting up a tree at home, place it away from fireplaces and radiators. Heate ...
Red Cross offers safety tip for holiday season
Staff Report

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds residents that safety is paramount, whether it’s decorating the tree or the house, using the fireplace or ensuring that toys are safe.

Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McC ...
NDOC steps up mitigation measures to contain COVID
Staff Report

Disinfectant foggers, upgraded personal protective equipment and strategic cohorts are among the additional steps being taken to battle COVID-19 within the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Nevada companies join to improve battery supply chain
Staff Report

Ioneer USA Corp., an emerging lithium-boron supplier, and Dragonfly Energy, a lithium-ion battery technology company, on Tuesday announced the completion of a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the two Nevada-based companies plan to work together to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain from critical materials to next-generation lithium technologies.

R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services Arya Udry, Geoscience. New faculty portraits on August 14 ...
UNLV scientist selected by NASA for Mars mission
Staff Report

As a researcher studying magmatic rocks, UNLV geoscience professor Arya Udry has had to rely on meteorites catapulting through the solar system and surviving their descent through Earth’s atmosphere to make her work possible.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes wit ...
Western states group backs Moderna vaccine
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments were expected early this week.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty celebrates Christmas
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

COVID-19 may have altered some of Beatty’s Christmas plans this year, but it did little to dampen the town’s Christmas spirit.