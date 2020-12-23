Curbside Community Christmas Dinner set for Pahrump

The month of December is almost at a close and Christmas is right around the corner, which means it is once again time for the Community Christmas Dinner.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a local family is shown attending the Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve, 2019. This year's event cannot include a public gathering so the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has redesigned the event into a curbside meal pickup, which will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows volunteers at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Thanksgiving dinner event, delivering pre-packaged meals to attendees waiting in their vehicles. The task force's Community Christmas Dinner will be held in the same manner, with attendees to drive through and pick up their free meals.

A longstanding tradition in the Pahrump Valley, the Community Christmas Dinner usually includes a large gathering of the public, with residents and visitors heading out to enjoy a communal meal as a community. This year, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the nation and forcing all sorts of restrictions on public events and happenings, the customary event in which everyone comes together to sit around tables and partake of conversation and camaraderie simply couldn’t go forward as normal.

Instead, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the organization hosting the Community Christmas Dinner, had to retool the entire event and turn the it into one that could adhere to the guidelines and mandates surrounding the pandemic while still bringing the tradition of a freshly prepared, free holiday meal to the people.

Taking into consideration social distancing requirements and the limited number of persons allowed to congregate at one time, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has managed to shift gears and transform the annual event into a curbside pickup meal distribution. It hasn’t been easy but throughout all of the unique challenges posed by the upheaval that is the year 2020, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force has persevered and its members are excitedly anticipating a very successful event.

“Here we are again and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ready for another round of holiday meal distribution!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times with enthusiasm. “The Curbside Pickup Christmas Dinner is for anyone and everyone in the community so head on out on Christmas Eve and grab a few free holiday meals for the family. We are very excited to be able to continue our community tradition and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

A traditional meal is in store for those who swing by on Christmas Eve to pick up a holiday dinner, with ham, yams, vegetables, rolls and dessert to be pre-packaged by volunteers and delivered directly to the vehicles of awaiting residents. The task force is aiming to prepare around 750 meals in total so there will be plenty to go around.

In the spirit of the season, there will also be a special guest on site for the Curbside Community Christmas Dinner, with Santa Claus expected to make his way down from the North Pole to greet attendees as they drive through the venue.

The Curbside Pickup Community Christmas Dinner is set for tomorrow, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Meal distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information contact Wright at lwright.la.vfw@gmail.com

