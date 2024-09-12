Dark cloud looms over weather seeding program

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Snow in the desert is a precious resource and local cloud seeding efforts have been successful in increasing snowpack but opponents of the technology are pushing to ban the practice.

Harnessing the potential in weather systems moving through the area over the past winter, the Desert Research Institute (DRI), in partnership with the Nye County Water District, has managed to produce almost 15,000 acre-feet of additional snowpack on the Spring Mountains — snowpack that will melt and then someday feed into Pahrump’s sole-source aquifer, Basin No. 162.

But cloud seeding doesn’t come without its share of detractors. Despite decades of cloud seeding activities and insistence by experts that the practice is not hazardous to humans or the environment, critics cite concerns about pollution and unintended consequences. In fact, Tennessee has already banned weather modification activities such as cloud seeding, several other states are currently considering laws to that effect and Nevada, the driest state in the nation, could be next.

“There are efforts in the United States right now to outlaw, flatly, all geoengineering of all types and some of that pressure is coming to Nevada,” Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks explained for the water board at its August 13 meeting.

Weeks detailed that DRI’s Frank McDonough, as a leader in the cloud seeding projects throughout the Silver State, has been at the forefront of this issue. McDonough was made aware of the possibility that the Nevada Legislature may take up the matter in 2025. With the local cloud seeding program - funded by the water district and overseen by DRI - generating such successful results over the last few years, Weeks had drafted a letter outlining the water board’s position in support of the technology.

“Should DRI be questioned at the legislative level about geoengineering or cloud seeding, we as a body would be supportive of continuing that,” Weeks stated.

“The cloud seeding project has been instrumental in augmenting precipitation [snow] levels in our region, bolstering our local water supply and ensuring the sustainability of our planned community development,” the letter reads. “As stewards of water resources in Nye County, we commend Desert Research Institute for its leadership and expertise in advancing cloud seeding technology. Your dedication to environmental conservation and water management aligns seamlessly with our mission to safeguard water availability and quality for present and future generations.”

Water board member Helene Williams, who also serves as the treasurer of the Private Well Owners Association of Nye County, suggested taking the letter to that organization as well so a similar letter of support could be created. “I am just very concerned with the future about cloud seeding,” Williams emphasized.

Without further discussion, board member Michael Lach made the motion to approve the letter of support for DRI’s cloud seeding program, with a second from Bruce Holden. That motion passed 5-1 with member Heath Miller the sole voice against.

To view the full letter or the 2024 Spring Mountains Cloud Seeding Report visit NyeCountyNV.gov and click on “Meeting Center”. The report is included with item #13 and the letter with item #14 of the Nye County Water District Governing Board’s August 13 meeting agenda.

