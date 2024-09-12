70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Dark cloud looms over weather seeding program

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Snow in the desert is a precious resource and local cloud se ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Snow in the desert is a precious resource and local cloud seeding efforts have been successful in increasing snowpack but opponents of the technology are pushing to ban the practice.
More Stories
Mark Meyers/Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue A wild burro stands in Death Valley National Park in ...
Toxic algae blamed for death of 11 burros in Death Valley
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 23rd anniversary of 9/11 was marked with a ceremony host ...
GALLERY: Pahrump Valley Rotary remembers 9/11
Pahrump fire chief reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times It's almost time for the nationwide Bunks Across America effo ...
Can we build 8,000 beds for kids in one day?
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 12, 2024 - 12:35 pm
 

Harnessing the potential in weather systems moving through the area over the past winter, the Desert Research Institute (DRI), in partnership with the Nye County Water District, has managed to produce almost 15,000 acre-feet of additional snowpack on the Spring Mountains — snowpack that will melt and then someday feed into Pahrump’s sole-source aquifer, Basin No. 162.

But cloud seeding doesn’t come without its share of detractors. Despite decades of cloud seeding activities and insistence by experts that the practice is not hazardous to humans or the environment, critics cite concerns about pollution and unintended consequences. In fact, Tennessee has already banned weather modification activities such as cloud seeding, several other states are currently considering laws to that effect and Nevada, the driest state in the nation, could be next.

“There are efforts in the United States right now to outlaw, flatly, all geoengineering of all types and some of that pressure is coming to Nevada,” Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks explained for the water board at its August 13 meeting.

Weeks detailed that DRI’s Frank McDonough, as a leader in the cloud seeding projects throughout the Silver State, has been at the forefront of this issue. McDonough was made aware of the possibility that the Nevada Legislature may take up the matter in 2025. With the local cloud seeding program - funded by the water district and overseen by DRI - generating such successful results over the last few years, Weeks had drafted a letter outlining the water board’s position in support of the technology.

“Should DRI be questioned at the legislative level about geoengineering or cloud seeding, we as a body would be supportive of continuing that,” Weeks stated.

“The cloud seeding project has been instrumental in augmenting precipitation [snow] levels in our region, bolstering our local water supply and ensuring the sustainability of our planned community development,” the letter reads. “As stewards of water resources in Nye County, we commend Desert Research Institute for its leadership and expertise in advancing cloud seeding technology. Your dedication to environmental conservation and water management aligns seamlessly with our mission to safeguard water availability and quality for present and future generations.”

Water board member Helene Williams, who also serves as the treasurer of the Private Well Owners Association of Nye County, suggested taking the letter to that organization as well so a similar letter of support could be created. “I am just very concerned with the future about cloud seeding,” Williams emphasized.

Without further discussion, board member Michael Lach made the motion to approve the letter of support for DRI’s cloud seeding program, with a second from Bruce Holden. That motion passed 5-1 with member Heath Miller the sole voice against.

To view the full letter or the 2024 Spring Mountains Cloud Seeding Report visit NyeCountyNV.gov and click on “Meeting Center”. The report is included with item #13 and the letter with item #14 of the Nye County Water District Governing Board’s August 13 meeting agenda.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 23rd anniversary of 9/11 was marked with a ceremony host ...
GALLERY: Pahrump Valley Rotary remembers 9/11
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Braving smoky and gusty conditions on Wednesday morning, dozens of area residents gathered to solemnly commemorate one of the most heart-rending days in the history of the United States, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 2001.

Pahrump fire chief reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Exactly 23 years ago today, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief and Emergency Services Director Scott Lewis was a first responder with a fire department in New Jersey.

Nye County Sheriff's Office A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV ...
Stranded driver dies in desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The death of a California man is under investigation after his body was found in the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers love to entertain but even more, t ...
Get ready for the USO Benefit Show — how to get tickets
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers will hold two fundraisers this year as they pay tribute to some of the best of Hollywood musicals. Here’s How to get tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The phrase "Never Forget" is one the Pahrump Valley Rotary C ...
Rotary to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Wednesday, Sept. 11 will mark the 23rd anniversary of one of the most horrifying, yet unifying, days in U.S. history – the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including hundreds of emergency responders who rushed to save their fellow citizens.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With strained water resources in Pahrump, officials have sta ...
Replace the Calvada fountain? Why the water board thinks we should
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi recently made a suggestion that caught the attention of the Nye County Water District Governing Board. He proposed the county consider replacing one of the most notable landmarks in the Pahrump Valley: the fountain at Calvada Boulevard and Highway 160. The fountain has been at the prominent intersection for decades. Many find beauty and meaning in the site, with the fountain symbolizing the Paiute origins of the word Pahrump — Water Rock.