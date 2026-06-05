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Death Valley’s Lower Wildrose Road reopens

Lower Wildrose Road has reopened as an unpaved route. The new road seen in this photo shows it ...
Lower Wildrose Road has reopened as an unpaved route. The new road seen in this photo shows it is below the grade of the original. (NPS/nps.gov)
Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds shows the nine-foot-deep drop across Lo ...
Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds shows the nine-foot-deep drop across Lower Wildrose Road that was carved by flash flooding in 2023. (NPS/nps.gov)
The pavement on Lower Wildrose Road was heavily damaged following flood damage from Hurricane H ...
The pavement on Lower Wildrose Road was heavily damaged following flood damage from Hurricane Hilary. (NPS/nps.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
June 5, 2026 - 4:15 am
 

Lower Wildrose Road in Death Valley National Park is reopened, following nearly three years of closure due to widespread flood damage.

Also known as Trona-Wildrose Road, it has reopened as an unpaved route, although it was previously paved, with the park warning drivers to slow down, to be mindful of soft shoulders and to be careful when passing approaching vehicles.

The road gives access to the park’s high-elevation areas. Only vehicles shorter than 25 feet are allowed on the narrow, unpaved road.

Most of Death Valley’s roads were damaged in August 2023 by the remainder of flash floods triggered by Hurricane Hilary. A nine-foot-deep drop across the roadway was carved out by the storm, with it also destroying a large part of Lower Wildrose Road’s asphalt.

The National Park Service continues working to fix and reopen roads damaged by major floods in recent years. Visitors to Death Valley can now drive on Lower Wildrose Road because of interim repairs.

Further stabilization work on Lower Wildrose Road is planned by the park. Although the road will remain unpaved, more work will be carried out to lessen future floods’ impacts.

Death Valley encourages guests to check for current conditions and closures at nps.gov/deva. More information about Death Valley can also be found at that link.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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