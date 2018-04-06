Debates set for Pahrump

In preparation for the Republican primary set for June 12, the Nye County Republican Central Committee, the Pahrump Valley Times and KPVM-TV have partnered to sponsor a GOP debate over the course of two days at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Thinkstock The 2018 election season is in full swing and residents will have a chance to learn about the various views of the many Republicans seeking office this year. A GOP debate is planned over the course of two days at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump.

In preparation for the Republican primary set for June 12, the Nye County Republican Central Committee, the Pahrump Valley Times and KPVM-TV have partnered to sponsor a GOP debate over the course of two days at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Tonight, Friday, April 6, will feature portions specific to offices of Nye County treasurer from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nevada attorney general from 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following afternoon, Saturday, April 7, will feature those hoping to sit on the Nye County Commission to represent District 4 and 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Those desiring the post of Nye County district attorney will debate from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

The community center is at 150 N. Nevada Highway 160.

For more information, see the March 30 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times or go to pvtimes.com