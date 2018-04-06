Debates set for Pahrump

In preparation for the Republican primary set for June 12, the Nye County Republican Central Committee, the Pahrump Valley Times and KPVM-TV have partnered to sponsor a GOP debate over the course of two days at the Bob Ruud Community Center.
Tonight, Friday, April 6, will feature portions specific to offices of Nye County treasurer from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nevada attorney general from 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The following afternoon, Saturday, April 7, will feature those hoping to sit on the Nye County Commission to represent District 4 and 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Those desiring the post of Nye County district attorney will debate from 4:15 to 5 p.m.
The community center is at 150 N. Nevada Highway 160.
For more information, see the March 30 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times or go to pvtimes.com