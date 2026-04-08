Debra Thomas discusses District 4 commissioner campaign

When speaking about her bid for the office, Thomas noted listening to constituents as a very important priority.

Debra Thomas is running for District 4 Nye County commissioner this year. “I am the candidate that knows how to get grassroots movements going, and if the people want to do something, I can help them do that,” Thomas said. (Debra Thomas for Commissioner)

Debra Thomas is running for District 4 Nye County commissioner this year, aiming to become a new face on the Board of County Commissioners.

“I have people come up to me and say, ‘I’m voting for you,’ or ‘I would vote for you if I was in your district,’ so I’m really excited about that,” Thomas enthused.

A life in politics

Thomas currently serves as vice chair of the Nye County Republican Central Committee, but explained that she’s been involved with politics for a long time, citing how she grew up in a family that discussed politics often and being in the Young Republicans during college.

“I am the candidate that knows how to get grassroots movements going, and if the people want to do something, I can help them do that,” Thomas told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Before moving to Pahrump in 2017, Thomas was active in Yuba City and Sutter County politics. During her time in Northern California, she befriended Doug LaMalfa, the late Republican representative for the state’s 1st congressional district, first meeting him when he was an assemblyman in the 2000s.

“He became my role model for how, if I ever attained public office, that I would be very much like him and treat my constituents just like he did,” Thomas said about LaMalfa.

‘It needs to be cleaned up’

When speaking about her bid for District 4 commissioner, Thomas noted focusing on water regulation, zoning, road maintenance, homelessness, health care access, and burro and wild horse advocacy as top priorities.

“I’m looking at it like [President Donald] Trump probably looked at the country,” Thomas said about the issues she wants to tackle in Nye County. “It needs to be organized better, and it needs to be cleaned up.”

Thomas also emphasized the importance of being there for constituents if elected as the new District 4 commissioner.

“My biggest thing is I want the people, the voters to know that they have a right to stand up and say what they think, and that I will listen,” Thomas explained.

For more information about Debra Thomas’ bid for District 4 Nye County commissioner, contact her at 530-216-0529.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com