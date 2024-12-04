December office closures at assessors office

Festival of the Season fundraising for hospice care - how to get tickets

Anyone needing to conduct business with the Nye County Assessor’s Office before the year comes to a close will want to take note of two upcoming office closures.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, the Nye County Assessor’s Office in Pahrump will close to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for training purposes. Two weeks later, on Thursday, Dec. 19, the assessor’s offices in both Pahrump and Tonopah will be closed once again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I have some new staff members and this will be an in-house training,” Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer told the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

The Nye County Assessor’s Offices are located at 160 N. Floyd Drive in Pahrump and 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. The offices can be reached at 775-751-7060 or 775-482-8174.

