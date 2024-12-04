59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

December office closures at assessors office

Nye County Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer
Nye County Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the ...
A holly jolly start to the holidays
Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill welcomed nine Rosem ...
Nye Sheriff’s office welcomes students for tour of facility
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump VA Clinic serves area residents with certain ser ...
Veterans Virtual Town Hall set for tomorrow
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Nathan Adelson Hospice's 20th Annual Festival of the Se ...
Festival of the Season fundraising for hospice care - how to get tickets
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 4, 2024 - 4:45 am
 

Anyone needing to conduct business with the Nye County Assessor’s Office before the year comes to a close will want to take note of two upcoming office closures.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, the Nye County Assessor’s Office in Pahrump will close to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for training purposes. Two weeks later, on Thursday, Dec. 19, the assessor’s offices in both Pahrump and Tonopah will be closed once again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I have some new staff members and this will be an in-house training,” Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer told the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

The Nye County Assessor’s Offices are located at 160 N. Floyd Drive in Pahrump and 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. The offices can be reached at 775-751-7060 or 775-482-8174.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the ...
A holly jolly start to the holidays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Community Christmas Tree illumination ceremony draws hundreds

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow brought a weekend filled with rhyth ...
Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Social Powwow brought music, dance, food and fun at Petrack Park to thousands of residents and residents who attended the 25th annual event.