Decking the halls to deck out kids beds

Desert View Hospital provided a $5,000 donation to Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace at its annual Christmas Fundraiser, cash that will go a long way toward providing beds for children who do not have one to call their own. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Saddle West Showroom was packed with supporters of Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Dec. 10 as the nonprofit worked to raise funds to continue its mission of providing new beds, mattresses and linens to children who do not have them. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dozens of local businesses, organizations and individuals helped make this year's Sleep in Heavenly Peace Christmas Fundraiser a huge success and nonprofit members offered their profound gratitude to all those who contributed. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted its 5th Annual Christmas Fundraiser this month, with a pasta buffet, auctions and entertainment, including a comedy skit performed by, from left to right, Teri Rogers, Michelle Caird and Carmen Murzyn. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sleep is a crucial part of growing up but for children who are sharing a bed, curling up on a cramped couch or worse, trying to snatch some zzz’s on a cold floor, it can be hard to “sleep in heavenly peace”. It’s a problem that affects millions of youngsters around the U.S. but it’s not one that is going unnoticed.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a nationwide nonprofit that understands proper rest is a fundamental part of a child’s development, impacting their physical health, emotional well-being and more. “At SHP, we believe a bed is more than just furniture. It’s a basic need,” the national organization declares. “A good night’s sleep helps kids focus in school, manage their emotions and wake up ready to face the day. That’s why we’re committed to our mission: No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!”

Here in the Pahrump area, the Nye County Chapter of SHP is leading the charge. In just the past year alone, this group was able to build 100 brand new bed frames, complete with mattress, pillow and linens, and deliver them to the homes of local children who did not have a bed to call their own. But the need is ever-present and Nye County SHP is determined to continue its work of providing safe, comfortable beds for kids in need.

Heading into the new year, Nye County SHP is thousands of dollars better off, thanks to the generosity community members showed for this heartwarming cause during the nonprofit’s 5th Annual Christmas Fundraiser. Held Wednesday, Dec. 10 inside the Saddle West Showroom, the event was a hailed as a tremendous success, bringing in more cash than any previous Nye County SHP fundraiser.

“The event was fantastic and very well attended,” Nye County SHP Treasurer Michelle Caird told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had about 175 people attend and the best part was seeing people representing so many organizations, all coming to support us. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force, Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, Ms. Senior Golden Years and the Nevada Silver Tappers, it was amazing.”

The evening included a pasta and salad buffet dinner, served with breadsticks, along with entertainment by Mary McRory and a comedy skit performed by Teri Rogers, Nye County SHP President Carmen Murzyn and Caird. To help rake in additional funds beyond ticket sales, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a live auction conducted by professional auctioneer Ski Censke were each included, too. And the live auction featured a one special item, proceeds from which were split with another local cause, the Avery Project and its Bikes for Kids program.

Adding to the night’s already incredible results, Desert View Hospital presented Nye County SHP with a $5,000 check, bringing the total raised to over $18,000. Minus roughly $1,000 in expenses, the nonprofit now has about $17,000 in Christmas Fundraiser cash to use as it looks toward fulfilling bed requests in 2026.

“We hope to do a bed build toward the end of January or beginning of February next year, so keep an eye out for our announcement!” Caird encouraged.

Nye County SHP extended its appreciation to all those who helped make the 5th Annual Christmas Fundraiser such a triumph.

“We would really love to give a huge thank you to Saddle West for supporting us by providing us with the room and the food, especially Greg and Marianna of the Saddle West, they are awesome,” Murzyn enthused. “Thank you to all our program advertisers and to everyone who donated or sponsored tables. Your generosity is so appreciated.

“And thank you to the Pahrump Valley Times for all the coverage of our organization,” Caird added. “Without your stories, the word would not have spread as it has. Many more people know about us and are involved because of you.”

For more information on SHP or to make a bed request, visit SHPBeds.org

Contact Nye County SHP at Carmen.Murzyn@SHPBeds.org or call 775-910-8921.

