Deep Roots Harvest taking over The Source

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) approved the transfer of a majority of the assets of The Source to Deep Roots Harvest.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Source cannabis dispensary in Pahrump is now under new ownership, with Deep Roots Harvest assuming a majority of The Source's assets.

This summer, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) approved the transfer of a majority of the assets of The Source to Deep Roots Harvest, an action that was confirmed last week by the Nye County Commission.

“These are two existing facilities that have been here. They did go through a receivership process and were awarded to Deep Roots,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner explained for commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The board was addressing two separate agenda items totaling four applications, including Special Use Permits and Adult Use Cannabis Licenses for The Source’s Pahrump-based cultivation facility and its retail dispensary. Mackenzie Warren Kay, agent for Deep Roots Harvest, reiterated for the public that each of these permits and licenses have been in place for several years and do not constitute new businesses coming to Nye County.

“The applicant, Deep Roots Harvest, is just acquiring the assets of The Source. They will continue to operate both the retail dispensary on Homestead and the cultivation facility on Panorama under The Source’s name, retaining all of the employees - that amounts to about 40 individuals. Hours of operation will not change,” Warren Kay added.

As to the transfer of ownership, Warren Kay said she believed it would be a smooth and successful transition as Deep Roots Harvest has an extensive background in running such operations.

“Nye County gets the benefit of having an operator that is Nevada born and bred. They (Deep Roots) have been successfully running for a decade now,” she stated. “They have experience working in smaller communities. They are headquartered in Mesquite, that’s where their first retail dispensary opened and they remain one of the largest employers in Mesquite. Their second store was in West Wendover and they went on to open stores in Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and they have a store opening in Henderson later this year… Deep Roots is excited at the opportunity to do business here in Pahrump.”

With the subject of cannabis at hand, there were some members of the public who expressed concern, particularly when it comes to the odor that emanates from the plants during their flowering cycle.

However, Waggoner assured residents that Deep Roots Harvest will have to abide by the same standards and regulations as were already in place. He noted that the county performs quarterly and annual inspections in which proper air filtration is a focus. His department also responds to any complaints made against cultivation facilities and residents can lodge complaints with the CCB as well.

“I will say with the past operator, in regard to the location… we have not received any complaints that I am aware of about that (cultivation) facility. They have been pretty good stewards on that, it’s a very nice building. The ones we tend to get (smell) complaints on are the ones that are growing in more of a greenhouse type structure.” Waggoner remarked.

Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to approve each of the associated applications, with a second from commissioner Donna Cox. That motion passed with all in favor.

