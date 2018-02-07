Democrats in lead among Nevada’s registered voters

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 6,861 active registered voters statewide during the month of January 2018 as compared to December 2017.

Thinkstock The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,468,671, an increase of 0.47 percent, the Nevada Secretary of State's Office announced on Feb. 1.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 6,861 active registered voters statewide during the month of January 2018 as compared to December 2017.

The number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,468,671, an increase of 0.47 percent.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,863 (0.33 percent), and Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 2,516 (0.51 percent).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 2,010 (0.65 percent), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 360 (0.56 percent), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 138 (0.97 percent). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 26 (0.16 percent).

Of the 1,468,671 active registered voters in Nevada:

■ 567,767 are Democrats (38.66 percent);

■ 492,190 are Republicans (33.51 percent);

■ 313,421 are Nonpartisan (21.34 percent);

■ 65,024 are members of the Independent American Party (4.43 percent);

■ 14,322 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.98 percent); and

■ 15,947 are members of other minor political parties (1.09 percent).

More information can be found under the Election Center at http://nvsos.gov