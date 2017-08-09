Deputies respond to reported Pahrump bank robbery

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking any information on a possible bank robbery suspect.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking any information on a possible bank robbery suspect.

The unidentified white male adult wore an orange fluorescent vest over a white T-shirt with a black baseball cap and sunglasses entered Bank of America at 2:50 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

A surveillance still-photograph of the scene was captured of the suspect standing before a teller, as several customers were conducting business at the bank located at 750 S. Highway 160, at Highway 372.

It is unclear as to whether the suspect was armed, if any cash was taken or whether the man fled the scene in a vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and detectives responded en masse to the bank and scoured the immediate area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Though the teller appeared to be shaken from the ordeal, no injuries were reported.

News of the incident, posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, was shared more than 430 times and received close to 60 comments, as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office officials have yet to release any additional details.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

