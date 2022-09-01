Deputy says driver who nearly crashed into building blew twice over legal limit

A witness told dispatchers that Tiff Redmann’s pickup truck drove off the road several times before almost crashing into the center of a roundabout just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Nye County Detention Center Tiff Redmann

The driver of a vehicle was arrested on a DUI charge after nearly crashing his truck at the intersection of Highway 372 and Blagg Road last week.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputy Breanna Nelson was dispatched to the area after a witness called 911.

The witness, who told dispatchers they were following the vehicle, stated that the vehicle described as a white Ford pickup truck drove off the road several times before almost crashing into the center of the roundabout on Aug. 27 just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tiff Redmann.

“Upon arrival, I made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was in actual physical control, while the vehicle was running. I advised Redmann that we received a call about his driving and Redmann admitted to going off the road a couple of times,” Nelson said.

After asking Redmann if he had been drinking, Nelson said he denied the allegation.

”I then asked Redmann when the last time he drank anything and he advised that he drank a half a pint of whiskey within the past couple of hours. I then asked Redman if he would consent to some field sobriety tests, to which he agreed.”

The report went on to state that Redmann stepped out of his vehicle and had an unsteady gait.

Additionally, Redmann told Nelson that he had issues with his equilibrium, but was not diagnosed with anything.

“I conducted the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, which Redmann failed,” she said. “Due to Redmann’s health issues and unsteadiness, I was only able to conduct the horizontal gaze nystagmus test.”

As a result of her initial investigation, Redmann placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he consented to do a breath test.

Redmann’s first breath test was unsatisfactory, while his second breath test posted a .234 reading.

Redmann’s third breath test was a .220.

Nevada’s blood alcohol limit is .08, and .04 for commercial drivers.

Redmann’s bail amount was set at $700.

