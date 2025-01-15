31°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Desert cabanas nourish the spirit of Death Valley explorers

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times Tecopa Cabanas offers two choices of accommodations for trave ...
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times Tecopa Cabanas offers two choices of accommodations for travelers through Death Valley and are located at 100 Noonday Road in Tecopa, Calif.
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times Cabana No. 1 is a one-bedroom, half-bath with full kitchen th ...
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times Cabana No. 1 is a one-bedroom, half-bath with full kitchen that sleeps two comfortably. Both cabanas include free coffee, Starlink WiFi, outdoor barbecue with briquettes, and one gallon of fresh water in each guest refrigerator.
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times The stark beauty of the surrounding desert, the expansive sky ...
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times The stark beauty of the surrounding desert, the expansive sky and the soothing sounds of nature create a holistic experience that nourishes the spirits of travelers through Death Valley.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 1911 Guys hosted the largest gun show in Pahrump in sever ...
The 1911 Guys Gun Show returns to Pahrump
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Residents can head on over to Black Cow Coffee House to enjoy ...
Want to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.? Here’s where to go
pvt default image
Patrol deputy trainees sought in Pahrump, Tonopah, Beatty, Amargosa Valley and Round Mountain
pvt default image
Want to use a town facility this year? Submit your requests early
By Eric Coleman Pahrump Valley Times
January 15, 2025 - 4:25 am
 

The Volkswagon bus sputtered to a stop. The year was 1978. Annie and her boyfriend Andy were heading to Canada for greener pastures, eh.

She was excited to see Yosemite, the redwoods and Tahoe. This wasn’t any of those places. This was the Mojave Desert.

“Andy, what is this place, babe?”

“Tecopa, it’s an oasis. My dad lives here. We’re gonna spend the night. C’mon.”

This is when she discovered this geothermic gem. That was the night she truly saw the stars. The stark beauty of the surrounding desert, the expansive sky and the soothing sounds of nature create a holistic experience that nourishes the spirit and still feeds Annie’s soul today.

Tecopa is a great starting point for exploring the serene and surreal beauty of southeastern Death Valley. From here, you could head out to Badwater Basin, Devil’s Golf Course, Artists Palette, Golden Canyon, have lunch in Furnace Creek, pass by Death Valley Junction, the Amargosa Opera House and Shoshone Museum before getting back to the Cabanas for a well-deserved mineral water soak.

Annie reflected, “I’ve done a lot of different kinds of work in my life, traveled the world, and I’ve always wanted to do this, to help people. Always thought if I had my little place, an inn, here’s what I would do, and now I’m doing it. I feel excited, blessed and honored to be here helping folks.”

Annie is the newest player on the Tecopa scene with her business venture, Tecopa Cabanas. She welcomed me for a tour of both accommodations, beginning with Cabana No. 1. Perfect for couples traveling to Death Valley, it is completely remodeled with new beds, new appliances, new television, and more. The couple’s cabana is one-bedroom, half-bath with full kitchen that sleeps two comfortably.

Cabana No. 2 is also newly painted and decorated. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, it sleeps six, which is a rarity among Tecopa resorts.

Additionally, both cabanas include free coffee, Starlink WiFi, outdoor barbecue with briquettes, and one gallon of fresh water in each guest refrigerator, with lavish surprises like lavender bathing and sleep products.

A personalized touch to these suites are the Death Valley desert photographs decorating the walls, pictures which Annie took. Stunning shots. I asked to take a picture of Annie for this article and she declined the offer saying, “This isn’t about me, it’s about my guests.”

Over a million people find their way to Death Valley yearly. If you’re one of them or you want to get away for a weekend, visit Annie. The Tecopa Cabanas are located at 100 Noonday Road in Tecopa, Calif. For more information or to make a reservation, text Annie 702-308-2209 or email her at tecopacabanas@gmail.com.

Eric Coleman is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump whose political cartoons appear weekly in the Pahrump and Tonopah newspapers. Contact him at ericjamescoleman@gmail.com.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Bureau of Land Management The Purple Sage solar project, denoted by the outlined box containing ...
Public meetings slated for Purple Sage Solar
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM announced two public meetings to give giving residents the opportunity to have their concerns addressed.

Nye County Brett Waggoner
Nye County selects new manager
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former planning director Brett Waggoner was selected for the position.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Foley was appointed by the Nye County commissioners as ...
Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

As Michele Fiore, a suspended Pahrump justice of the peace, has yet to return to the courtroom after being convicted by a federal grand jury, the county has been out a judge. But after a Board of County Commissioners meeting the board appointed an experienced judge to fill in for now.