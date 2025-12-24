Desert Radiology to close its Pahrump location

“Our Wynn and Pahrump outpatient imaging centers will close, and our Eastern location will offer limited services. These changes will take place by the end of the year," read a statement from Desert Radiology President Dr. Howard Tischler. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Desert Radiology’s imaging center in Pahrump will have its final day of operation on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

When contacted by the Pahrump Valley Times, Desert Radiology’s marketing and provider relations director shared the following statement via email on behalf of practice leadership and President Dr. Howard Tischler regarding the Pahrump location’s closure:

“Desert Radiology is committed to delivering exceptional imaging services to our community. Following careful review of our patient access needs and partner alignment, we made the operational decision to consolidate services,” read the statement. “Our Wynn and Pahrump outpatient imaging centers will close, and our Eastern location will offer limited services. These changes will take place by the end of the year. Our Cathedral Rock, Central Point, Horizon Ridge, Palomino and South Rainbow locations remain open and available for patient appointments.”

According to Desert Radiology’s website, the company originally began as a small practice under a different name in the 1960s. Throughout the following decades, the practice continued to grow in Southern Nevada, and in 2017, it officially adopted the name Desert Radiology. Alongside its Pahrump location, Desert Radiology has imaging centers in Las Vegas and Henderson.

“As the health-care environment evolves with shifting patient needs, evolving economic pressures and changing reimbursement structures, we must continually evaluate operations to ensure continuing strength and stability,” the statement further read. “These operational changes will ensure our teams are able to continue providing excellent patient care across Southern Nevada.”

Desert Radiology told the Pahrump Valley Times by phone and email that it is not aware of any future plans for another radiology practice to take over the space.

For more information about Desert Radiology and the practice’s Pahrump location at 1397 South Loop Road, visit desertrad.com.

Contact Desert Radiology at 702-759-8600 or marketing@desertrad.com.

Desert Radiology's Pahrump location closing