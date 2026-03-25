Desert View Hospital investing in students’ future

Desert View Hospital's Scholarship program is now open for applications, with six awards to be made totaling $5,000. The deadline to apply is April 30. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School Student Council recently received a $10,000 donation from Desert View Hospital to support additional leadership training opportunities for its members, just one way that the hospital is supporting local students. (Pahrump Valley High School)

Today’s students are tomorrow’s future and at Desert View Hospital (DVH), efforts are underway to ensure that youth have the support they need to pursue their educational aspirations and meet the challenges of leadership in the coming years.

This month, DVH made a contribution to the Pahrump Valley High School Student Council that will be used to allow several students to take part in leadership training above and beyond what is traditionally a part of the Student Council’s annual calendar of events. With $10,000 allocated to the purpose, the Student Council is now well placed to take advantage of this additional opportunity.

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Desert View Hospital for their incredibly generous donation of $10,000,” Pahrump Valley High School Student Council Advisor Samantha Thompson wrote in an email to the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had reached out with the hope to receive some financial assistance to help provide the opportunity for a small group of students to attend a leadership training, aside from our zone and state conferences. DVH generously exceeded our expectations, allowing us to accommodate more students.

“Investments like this from community partners like DVH are vital in helping us foster responsibility, teamwork and leadership skills in our youth,” Thompson added. “We are honored to have their support as we prepare the next generation of leaders in Pahrump.”

DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio said the hospital was proud to have been able to provide the donation, which will truly make a difference in the lives of the Student Council members.

“Desert View Hospital is here because of this community, so giving back is something we take seriously. We’re intentional about how we invest our time and resources, focusing on efforts that create real opportunities and fill gaps that might otherwise go unmet,” Muccio stated. “Supporting the next generation of Pahrump isn’t just important, it’s part of building a stronger future for everyone who lives here. Our goal is to make sure that when we give back, it leads to meaningful, lasting impact that continues to benefit the community well beyond today.”

DVH Scholarship opportunity

The Pahrump Valley High School Student Council won’t be the only ones to benefit from DVH’s aim to support local students either. Area residents and graduating seniors of the class of 2026 now have the opportunity to apply for the DVH Scholarship program, with six awards available.

Established last year, the DVH Scholarship program offers four $500 scholarships, one $1,000 scholarship and one $2,000 scholarship.

Applicants can either be an adult or a graduating senior but they must have an acceptance letter or proof of enrollment from a qualifying educational institution. These include traditional colleges, universities and community colleges as well as technical, trade and vocational schools. Those students residing in the following zip codes are eligible: 89041, 89048, 89060, 89061, 89020, 89003, 89049, 92384 and 92389. These zip codes include not only the Pahrump Valley but Amargosa, Beatty and Tonopah, as well as over the border in Shoshone and Tecopa, California.

“Applicants do not need to pursue education in health care; however, additional points will be awarded in the scoring rubric for applicants who are pursuing health care-related education,” the hospital’s website notes.

“Investing in education is investing in our community’s future,” DVH CEO Susan Davila said when the scholarship program first launched. “Through this scholarship program, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their educational goals and enhance the overall well-being of our community.”

The deadline to apply for the DVH Scholarship program is April 30. Applications can be found online at desertviewhospital.com/scholarship-application/

For more information, contact Muccio at 775-751-7130 or Ryan.Muccio@UHSInc.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com