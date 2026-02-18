Desert View Hospital readying for 20th anniversary block party

Desert View Hospital is located as 360 S. Lola Lane and provides emergency care services, along with surgery, radiology and more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Desert View Hospital opened its doors in 2006, bringing the first and only hospital to the Pahrump Valley. Now, with 20 years under its belt, the hospital is gearing up for a big anniversary celebration. (Desert View Hospital)

One of the most exciting features of the Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary Block Party is the In-N-Out Cookout Truck, which will bring the fresh and flavorful fare that the West Coast icon is known for right to the people of Pahrump. (In-N-Out Burger)

One of Pahrump’s major health care facilities is readying to celebrate a pretty big birthday but its not expecting any presents itself. Instead, Desert View Hospital (DVH) is preparing to throw a huge party for the community it has called home over the last two decades and everyone is encouraged to mark their calendars so they don’t miss out on the fun.

“Desert View Hospital is turning 20 and inviting the entire community to celebrate at a special anniversary block party on Saturday, April 25,” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio announced in a news release last week.

Although the event is still more than two months out, plans are already taking shape, with entertainment, food and activities all slated to make this a must-attend party. And likely to be one of the most popular portions of the celebration will be a food truck featuring something residents simply cannot get here in town, fresh and tasty eats from In-N-Out Burger. What’s more, hundreds of party-goers will be able to score this fast-food fare free of charge.

“One of the biggest attractions of the day is the In-N-Out Cookout Truck making its first-ever stop in Pahrump,” Muccio detailed. “The first 800 guests will receive a free meal, giving the community a rare chance to enjoy the iconic California burgers without leaving town.”

On the entertainment front, Muccio said the hospital has secured Pop 40, a Las Vegas-based band that has played at several major venues on the Las Vegas Strip, including MGM Park, Caesars Palace, New York New York and Bally’s. There will also be an assortment of carnival-style and midway games for families to partake of, along with face painting and a photo booth for capturing the moment. The first 1,000 guests will be treated to 20th anniversary swag bags filled with all kinds of goodies, too.

“Celebrating 20 years of serving this community is an incredible milestone,” DVH CEO Susan Davila remarked. “We are grateful for the support of our patients, staff and neighbors. This block party is our way of giving back and saying thank you. We are excited to bring something new to Pahrump with the In-N-Out Cookout Truck, enjoy great music and create a fun day for families to celebrate together.”

The DVH 20th Anniversary Block Party is slated for Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 360 S. Lola Lane.

For more information contact Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@uhsinc.com or call 775-751-7130.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

About Desert View Hospital

DVH is a critical access hospital that has been serving Pahrump and the surrounding area since 2006. The hospital offers a range of medical services, including emergency care, physical therapy, wound care, radiology, surgery, a 24-hour laboratory and cardiopulmonary care.

"The mission of Desert View Hospital is to provide sensitive and compassionate healthcare of the highest quality to our patients and their families and friends. We do this in a manner that encourages the efficient use of resources while providing a working environment that promotes the personal and professional growth of our employees," information from the hospital states.