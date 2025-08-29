Destiny fulfilled – 9/11 quilts finally completed and presented

The names, and in many cases locations, of those who created patriotic quilt blocks for a national 9/11 project were emblazoned upon the cloth used, leaving behind a tangible sense of the appreciation those contributors have to first responders. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With a grateful heart, fire capt. James Rosen, one of the first responders honored with a 9/11 quilts on August 26, thanks the Shadow Mountain Quilters for their hard work and creativity in completing the quilts whose blocks were started almost 24 years ago. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Shadow Mountain Quilter Janet Blethen points out the names that are written onto each of the patriotic blocks that were used to create the special 9/11 quilts that the group presented to local Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue staff this week. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

After nearly 24 years, a bundle of quilting blocks that started their life in the wake of the tragic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 have finally fulfilled their destiny.

Languishing in storage for more than two decades, these blocks managed to make it all the way across the country to the town of Pahrump and into the hands of local quilting guild, the Shadow Mountain Quilters. With their extensive knowledge of all things fabric and sewing, the members immediately took up the cause. They put in months of effort to turn the squares into completed quilts that were then bestowed upon local first responders, honoring the intention for which they were originally created.

“The Shadow Mountain Quilters received a lot of patriotic blocks that were started as a national project immediately after 9/11,” guild member Elba Rocha told the Pahrump Valley Times last week. “After the original organizer passed away, those blocks found their way here. Our members were contacted and they put the blocks together, making four quilts.”

Rocha extended an invitation to attend the presentation ceremony for these special 9/11 quilts, which took place during the guild’s regular meeting on Tuesday, August 26 at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Fellow guild members Marilyn Herbert and Janet Blethen were delighted to share the story of the quilting blocks, too.

“We were here at one of our meetings one day and a young lady stopped by. She had been working on the quilts that were started after 9/11,” Blethen explained prior to the ceremony. “A group had gone around the world collecting these quilt blocks and then they sent them out to be put together to make quilts out of them. Well, this lady had hers put into storage for a while and then they kind of got lost but she found them and wanted to get the quilts completed.”

The Shadow Mountain Quilters guild was the perfect place for these squares of patriotic material to wind up. Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, the guild is made up of more than 125 members with hundreds of years of collective experience and they were happy to take on the project. Having been kept in storage for so many years, the blocks needed plenty of airing out before they were crafted into beautiful works of art but every ounce of effort was worth it, Herbert remarked, noting that it was very humbling to have been able to see them reaching their intended destination.

“And all of the blocks have a name and most also have the city of the person who created that particular block written on them!” Herbert enthused.

Just after the guild meeting’s 9 a.m. start, three members of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue arrived and were quickly ushered inside for the ceremony. Sewing machines halted, needle and thread were set aside and a hush settled over the crowd of quilters as Blethen stepped forward to offer a few simple words.

“We would like to present these quilts that were started on 9/11… to our first responders of the Pahrump Valley Fire Dept. and thank them, respect them and be thankful toward them. God bless them!” Blethen announced.

Pahrump Valley Fire Capt. James Rosen and firefighters Tommy Hollis and Noe Acosta were obviously touched by the show of gratitude and Rosen took the opportunity to speak for them.

“We’d just like to say thank you for all the support we get from not only you quilters but also our community. We really appreciate it. We all love our jobs and we appreciate that you think of us. Thank you,” Rosen said.

All of the quilters erupted into applause as the first responders held aloft their newly completed quilts and it was clear that the entire group was overjoyed at the presentation.

“It’s just amazing to see these blocks finally end up where they were always meant to be,” guild member Jeannie Kay remarked to the Times as the first responders left to attend to their duties, while Blethen added, “It’s all about giving back. That’s the heart of it.”

The Shadow Mountain Quilters meet on Tuesday each week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center and it’s not just for quilting, either. Many members also knit, crochet, embroider, weave and more, allowing for plenty of artistic expression. And the group is a dedicated community partner as well, participating in a number of charitable activities throughout the year.

“If you would like to join our group, we would love to have you!” the guild encourages. “Come meet your creative neighbors!”

Visitors are allowed to attend two meetings without membership. For those who decide to join the guild, membership is $20 annually and requires the purchase of a $15 name badge as well.

For more information visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com

