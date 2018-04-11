Detectives, search and rescue crews scour Pahrump area desert

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the search and rescue team began scouring the desert area along Basin Avenue and Powerline Road as part of an investigation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detectives and Serach and Rescue crews scoured the desert area near Basin Avenue and Powerline Road Friday morning in regards to a cold case. The sheriff's plans to release additional details in the not too distant future.

Nye County Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel provided limited information regarding the criminal case.

Friday’s search began at 8 a.m.

Eisenloffel did not indicate exactly who or what searchers were seeking.

“The nature of the investigation, unfortunately, cannot be revealed at this time, so as to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Eisenloffel said late Friday morning. “Our detectives are conducting an investigation in this area, in conjunction with our volunteer members from the Nye County Search and Rescue Mounted Patrol Team. Once we are able to do so, we will be providing additional details, as well as potentially asking for the public’s assistance.”

Search teams, Eisenloffel said, are using several different resources in pursuit of clues in the investigation.

“We are utilizing our search and rescue mounted patrol team, who provide their own horses, equipment and other resources,” he said. “We are also utilizing off-road vehicles and we have the potential to use drones if we need to. This type of exercise also serves as good training for the search and rescue teams. They, of course, do this on a volunteer basis and they also conduct regular team training. We expect to be out here most of the day.”

