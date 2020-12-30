DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The Continued Assistance Act, which was signed into law Dec. 27, provides for an extension of the following federally funded unemployment programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

It has been widely reported that claimants will lose one week of their $300 supplemental unemployment payment because of an unexpected delay between the bill’s passage and the bill’s signing. According to the Department of Labor, an added $300 per week in FPUC will be available starting the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, so eligible claimants will receive the added payment for 11 weeks.

DETR is awaiting updated rules from the Department of Labor that will direct states in how to implement the new unemployment provisions. DETR is preparing to reprogram its system to process claims for the additional benefits, but, as was the case with previous federal unemployment programs, DETR must receive guidance from the Department of Labor before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments.

The Department of Labor estimates that it might take up to two weeks to issue guidance. States must still wait for federal guidance on sequencing of benefits and requirements for the continuation of the program benefits.

The Continued Assistance Act includes several changes to unemployment programs.

For example, claimants getting PUA after Dec. 27 will be required to provide documentation of their self-employment earnings, claimants getting PUA will be required to verify their identity, and claimants in any program will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.

When claimants are permitted to file in PUA and PEUC, FPUC will be automatically added to the claimants’ benefits if they are eligible for the weeks outlined in the legislation. Claimants with weeks remaining in UI should continue to file weekly claims.

Claimants who will have additional weeks in UI and PUA or PEUC because of the Continued Assistance Act should watch the website for updates that will allow additional weeks to be filed. Claimants will be caught up on payments for all weeks they are eligible.

New claimants should be prepared to upload documents related to their identification and their net self-employment income, if applying for PUA.

DETR said information will be provided on its website, detr.nv.gov, as it becomes available.