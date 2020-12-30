47°F
News

DETR awaits rules for implementing benefits

Staff Report
December 29, 2020 - 5:25 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday issued a statement regarding the Continued Assistance Act’s unemployment provisions.

The Continued Assistance Act, which was signed into law Dec. 27, provides for an extension of the following federally funded unemployment programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

It has been widely reported that claimants will lose one week of their $300 supplemental unemployment payment because of an unexpected delay between the bill’s passage and the bill’s signing. According to the Department of Labor, an added $300 per week in FPUC will be available starting the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, so eligible claimants will receive the added payment for 11 weeks.

DETR is awaiting updated rules from the Department of Labor that will direct states in how to implement the new unemployment provisions. DETR is preparing to reprogram its system to process claims for the additional benefits, but, as was the case with previous federal unemployment programs, DETR must receive guidance from the Department of Labor before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments.

The Department of Labor estimates that it might take up to two weeks to issue guidance. States must still wait for federal guidance on sequencing of benefits and requirements for the continuation of the program benefits.

The Continued Assistance Act includes several changes to unemployment programs.

For example, claimants getting PUA after Dec. 27 will be required to provide documentation of their self-employment earnings, claimants getting PUA will be required to verify their identity, and claimants in any program will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.

When claimants are permitted to file in PUA and PEUC, FPUC will be automatically added to the claimants’ benefits if they are eligible for the weeks outlined in the legislation. Claimants with weeks remaining in UI should continue to file weekly claims.

Claimants who will have additional weeks in UI and PUA or PEUC because of the Continued Assistance Act should watch the website for updates that will allow additional weeks to be filed. Claimants will be caught up on payments for all weeks they are eligible.

New claimants should be prepared to upload documents related to their identification and their net self-employment income, if applying for PUA.

DETR said information will be provided on its website, detr.nv.gov, as it becomes available.

THE LATEST
Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Times roars into its ‘golden era’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times reached a ‘golden’ milestone in December; ringing in the month, and soon a new year, though the countdown to 2021 won’t bring an end to the beginning of the publication’s notable 50-year anniversary.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors Inc. holds an open house i ...
Senior thank donors, volunteers
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc., the new nonprofit that has taken over operation of the Beatty Senior Center, held an open house and dinner Dec. 17 to thank the volunteers and donors who have helped them get their start.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal In Death Valley National Park, the park received 1,740,9 ...
Study: Park service units bring $316 million to state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The four National Park Service units in or partly in Nevada generate $316 million for the state’s economy, according to a report by Outdoorsy.

Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.