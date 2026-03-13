Devour dinner while supporting area seniors

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program has been serving older adults and those with disabilities for over 50 years, providing transportation, light housekeeping, social connection and more, all aimed at helping their clients stay independent in their own homes. (Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program)

Life as an older adult, or one with disabilities, can come with many challenges but they don’t have to be faced alone. For those who may be in need of a bit of assistance with transportation, daily tasks, social connection or even few hours to take a break from caregiving for a loved one, the Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is there. And this month, residents have the chance to show their support for everything this nonprofit does to help keep people independent and thriving, with the RSVP Spaghetti Dinner right around the corner.

“Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving older adults age 60 and over, as well as adults with disabilities, across Nevada’s 15 rural counties, including Nye County,” RSVP CEO Molly Walt explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our mission is to help seniors remain independent, safe and connected in their own homes and communities for as long as possible.”

In 2025, the RSVP program served 697 unduplicated clients across its service area, with 62 of those clients Nye County residents.

“Our Nye County office continues to experience steady demand for transportation, homemaker and respite services, reflecting the growing senior population in the Pahrump area and surrounding communities,” Walt stated. “In Nye County, we provide door-to-door transportation to medical appointments, pharmacy trips and for other essential services to ensure seniors can access the care they need. We also offer homemaker services to assist with light housekeeping and daily living tasks, as well as respite care to provide family caregivers with temporarily relief.

“Our personal emergency response system adds an extra layer of safety and peace of mind for seniors who live alone,” Walt added. “To address social isolation, we provide home companionship, which connects trained volunteers with older adults for friendly in-home visits that reduce loneliness and support emotional well-being. We also offer Nevada Golden Connections, a telephone reassurance program that provides regularly scheduled wellness calls to seniors who may live alone or have limited social contact. In addition, we engage community volunteers in meaningful service roles, including partnerships such as volunteering with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, which strengthens community ties and promotes connection and support for older adults.”

Of course, funding is a major factor in RSVP’s ability to conduct its programs and generating donations is a key part of the RSVP Spaghetti Dinner but that’s not all the event is about. As Walt noted, the dinner also provides a platform for the community to learn more about what RSVP does while directly benefiting the seniors with whom attendees share their community.

“The spaghetti dinner is more than a fundraiser. It is an opportunity for the Pahrump community to come together in support of its seniors and adults with disabilities,” Walt said. “Funds raised helped provide rides to lifesaving medical appointments, relief for exhausted caregivers and practical support that allows older adults to remain independent.

“Community support is essential to the success of our spaghetti dinner fundraiser,” Walt continued. “We are actively seeking event sponsors at various levels, as well as donations for our raffle and silent auction. Popular raffle items include gift baskets, restaurant gift cards, event tickets, themed baskets, local services, handmade items and business gift certificates. We also welcome in-kind donations such as bottled water, wine, desserts or event supplies. Most importantly, we encourage community members to attend and provide a donation, bring friends and family and help us spread the word. Every dollar raised in Pahrump stays local and directly supports seniors in Nye County.”

The RSVP Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, 1100 Second Street. Admission to the dinner is free, with the first 100 attendees eating at no cost. “However, donations are welcome, encouraged and appreciated!” Walt enthused.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating to the cause should email info@NVRSVP.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com