News

Diane Sauter ends campaign for Nye County Sheriff

Diane Sauter will not run for the top law enforcement position this year and is ending her camp ...
Diane Sauter will not run for the top law enforcement position this year and is ending her campaign for Nye County Sheriff. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
January 28, 2026 - 4:15 am
 

Diane Sauter is ending her campaign for Nye County sheriff and will not be running for the law enforcement position this year.

“I want to thank everybody who was supporting me through Facebook, through emails, coming to my meet and greets,” Sauter told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I feel like I’m letting people down, but I did have a medical scare and I have to follow through with it and make sure that I’m going to live my best life right now.”

Sauter previously ran in 2022, hoping to unseat then-incumbent Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly. Sauter was eliminated when now-incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill won the primary election and went on to challenge Wehrly in the general election.

“My health is more important. My husband and I talked and we decided that I was going to step back from running for sheriff. I’m going to enjoy my life,” Sauter added.

McGill has already announced that he will be seeking reelection as sheriff.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

