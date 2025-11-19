Diane Sauter enters Nye County sheriff race

The former Illinois law enforcement officer ran for sheriff in 2022 and is running again in 2026.

Diane Sauter is running for Nye County sheriff in 2026 with the hope of serving as a new leader for the law enforcement agency that covers a large part of rural Nevada.

Sauter, a Pahrump resident of 10 years, previously ran for sheriff in 2022, hoping to unseat incumbent Sharon Wehrly. Sauter lost to now-incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill when he won the June 2022 primary election, becoming the challenger against Wehrly. McGill announced in September that he will be seeking reelection in 2026.

“I am still very positive in the knowledge that I would bring here [through] my experiences,” Sauter said about her decision to run again. “Administrative-wise, law enforcement-wise and investigative-wise.”

Sauter has 25 years of combined experience working as an investigator, loss prevention supervisor and deputy in Illinois. Alongside her law enforcement background, Sauter has also started, owned and operated two businesses.

“Whether it’s running two companies, being an investigator, all that experience is what you call transferable skills. I am a totally different officer than McGill,” Sauter explained. “I have so much more knowledge and experiences that I would bring to the table that I would improve this department in every aspect.”

Sauter noted an emphasis on community engagement, commitment to transparency, staff increases in northern Nye County communities like Round Mountain and a focus on management and administration as some of the top priorities in her election campaign.

“If I could just see this department being run by somebody who knows what he’s doing, I would not run. If this department was being run like the department I came from, I would not run,” Sauter said.

For more information about Diane Sauter’s bid for Nye County sheriff, contact her at diane@sauter4nyesheriff.org or (775) 541-1250.

