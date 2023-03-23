51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Dishwasher saves choking diner at Pahrump Senior Center

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 23, 2023 - 12:45 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There were some tense moments for the lunchtime crowd at the Pahrump Senior Center late last month when a diner got a piece of food lodged in her throat, essentially blocking her windpipe.

Adrienne Fors says she was eating pork and rice there on Feb. 27 when she literally bit off more than she could chew.

“The piece of pork was too big and I couldn’t chew it real good,” she said. “When I tried to swallow, it went down my throat and then then it got caught with the curve of my throat. Thank goodness Troy was there to do the Heimlich on me.”

She was referring to Pahrump Senior Center dishwasher Troy Smith Jr., who is certified in the Heimlich maneuver, a first-aid procedure for dislodging an obstruction from a person’s windpipe in which a sudden strong pressure is applied on the abdomen, between the navel and the rib cage.

To the rescue

At the time of the incident, Smith Jr. says he was talking to another worker at the center when they heard a commotion in the dining room.

“I heard a panic outside the door, and everybody was telling me that Adrienne was choking,” Smith Jr. recalled. “I was like,’Oh my God’ — so I jumped right into it and gave her the Heimlich maneuver.”

Smith is also trained in CPR — an emergency procedure where chest compressions are applied with mouth-to-mouth breathing to restore a person’s breathing who is in cardiac arrest — but says he fortunately didn’t have to administer it because he was quickly able to clear the obstruction.

“It was about two or three pumps before it dislodged and came through,” he said.

Unsuccessful efforts

Fors described the experience as “terrifying,” and says Smith Jr. intervened shortly after another worker at the center, who had formerly served as a trained nurse, failed to dislodge the food using other methods.

“She tried to put her fingers down my throat to release it,” Fors said. “She tried to get down there and get a hold of it, three times but it was too far down. I couldn’t breathe, my face was turning red and my lips were turning purple.

Pahrump Senior Center Director Anne Blankenship was on the phone with 911 just as Smith Jr. rescued Fors.

“It was very terrifying to me, and I was shaking all the rest of the day,” she said.

Good buds

As a result of the ordeal, both Smith Jr. and Fors noted that they have developed a friendship.

“I say thank you to him every single day because he’s such a sweet guy. He really is,” Fors said. “He checks on me me and asks ‘Are you OK? Is there anything I can do for you?’”

Smith Jr. says he’s glad he was there to help.

“Now she’s become a buddy, so I always make sure I check on her every day,” he said. “This kind of thing really puts life in perspective because anything can happen and you can be taken at any point in time.”

The rest of the story

As the old American adage goes, “No good deed goes unrewarded” —and it appears that karma was paying attention later that day.

Smith Jr., who also belongs to a bowling team at the Pahrump Nugget, said he bowled a respectable 299 that night — just one pin short of a perfect game.

Additionally, he won the 50/50 prize at the casino earning him $140.

As for Fors, she said that she didn’t finish her lunch that day, and has since altered her diet.

“I decided that I don’t want to eat pork anymore,” she said. “You just never know when something like that is gonna happen. I’m just glad I’m alive.”

Blankenship meanwhile, praised the efforts of Smith Jr. and additional staff members who came to the assistance of Fors.

“I’m so proud of our employees for all of their respective skills that they apply on the job each and every day,” Blankenship noted. “Without their efforts, it would be a big challenge to function properly and provide all of the crucial services for our area seniors.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, at right, hosted his first Live Town Hall last mon ...
TOWN HALL: Assemblyman Hafen talks voter ID bill, solar energy, parking perks for veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II (R-Pahrump) hosted his first Live Town Hall of the 2023 Legislative Session last month, discussing a wide variety of topics with his constituents, including solar farms, his proposed voter ID requirement, a veterans’ bill he is sponsoring and more.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Leo Blundo
Ruling: Former Nye County commissioner benefited from his vote to increase pandemic-relief funds
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Ethics Commissions found earlier this week that former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo had failed to disclose his financial interests ahead of a vote to increase pandemic-relief funds to local small business owners. He benefited about $35,000 from the deal, according to the finding of a state ethics panel.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Native American lore holds that butterfl ...
Celebrate life at this popular butterfly release
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The event is sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice and comforts those who are grieving the loss of a loved ones.

Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works The photo shows the view of Basin Avenue looking west ...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Basin and Blagg intersection closure starts Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The construction currently underway on Basin Avenue has been focused on the intersection at Blagg Road for the last few weeks and Nye County Public Works will soon have that intersection back to full use but first, the department will need to close it to regular traffic, a fact which area motorists will want to take note.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shelly Fisher stands in front of her new Shelly Belly NY Bage ...
SNEAK PEEK: Go inside ‘The Bagel Lady’s’ new Pahrump shop – PHOTOS
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Shelly Fisher AKA “The Bagel Lady” is opening Shelly’s NY Bagels on March 25. Fisher has customized the corner suite at 1190 E. Highway 372 and will serve breakfast and lunch there. She tells the Pahrump Valley Times how the local community has helped grow her operation and gave our Faye Burdzinski and John Clausen an inside look at her new operation.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Surveillance of a man displaying a rifle during a fight outside the ...
Pahrump fugitive arrested after months on the run
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Anthony Bell evaded a SWAT-team standoff earlier this month. Footage shows the suspect brandished a rifle outside Pahrump casino following a fight in December.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal file @csstevensphoto THEN: Sex worker Cee Mia, left, and ...
LOVE FADING: See what’s become of the notorious Love Ranch brothel – PHOTOS
By John Clausen and Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A year after the Love Ranch sold as part of a $1.3-million acquisition of 23 properties that included this Nye County brothel where NBA star Lamar Odom was famously found passed out from an apparent drug overdose, there’s been little effort to reopen or restore the iconic site. Photojournalist John Clausen went inside to “show us the Love.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump’s Heidi Fleiss recalls ups and downs with actor Tom Sizemore
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Actor Tom Sizemore died on March 3, after suffering a stroke weeks earlier. He starred in Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan and other blockbuster films. Sizemore served 8 months for abusing the former ‘Hollywood Madam.’ Fleiss reflects on their time together.