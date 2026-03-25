District 4 and 5 commission candidates debate

Before the debates began, an All Candidate Meet and Greet took place at the same event.

Justice of the peace candidate Scott Oakley at the G-Con All Candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, March 21. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District Gary Steele at the G-Con All Candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, March 21. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court, Department 1, Judge Kimberly Wanker at the G-Con All Candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, March 21. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada (G-CON) hosted an All Candidate Meet and Greet and Nye County Commission debates at Coyote's Den on Saturday, March 21. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County voters gathered in Pahrump over the weekend for a politically packed day to meet those running for elected Silver State offices and to participate in local commission debates ahead of Nevada’s primary.

“I thought it was awesome,” said Matt Sadler, chairman of Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada (G-CON) and District 5 commissioner candidate, after the event ended. “We seemingly had exactly enough candidates to completely fill the parking lot and still have room for people to walk around and mingle.”

The two-part event on Saturday, March 21, hosted by G-CON and held at Coyote’s Den, kicked off with a three-hour All Candidate Meet and Greet where a wide variety of hopefuls and incumbents interacted with the community.

“I’m proud to be here. We showed up, we knew it was a more conservative group, and I want to communicate to everybody that I’m here for liberals and conservatives alike,” District 5 commissioner candidate Chris Lally told the Pahrump Valley Times during the meet-and-greet, before the debate. “I’m here for everybody in the county because I’m independent, nonpartisan. I’m here to serve the people.”

Featured at Saturday’s event were the justice of the peace race, with incumbent Michele Fiore and candidate Scott Oakley; Nevada’s 4th Congressional District race, with candidates Cody Whipple and Gary Steele; and the Fifth Judicial District Court, Department 1 judge race, with incumbent Kimberly Wanker and candidate Nathan Gent.

“It’s important to have the voters get to know who I am. A lot of people do, but we’ve had a lot of new people move into the community, so I think it’s important for the public to be able to come out and ask questions of the people running for judge,” Wanker said.

Also present at the event were the Nye County clerk race, with incumbent Cori Freidhof and candidates Andrew Caccavale and Kayla Ball; the Nye County treasurer race, with incumbent Raelyn Powers and candidate Tim Bohannon; and the Nye County sheriff’s race, with incumbent Joe McGill and candidates Dan Pineau, Stan Hyt and George Wehrly.

“I knew that this would be a good opportunity to reach out, talk to some folks, get people to know who I am, what I’m about, and that I’m running again for reelection,” McGill explained.

Notable attendees at the event included incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court, Department 2 Judge Robert Lane, incumbent Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer; Nye County Public Administrator candidate Bill Hockstedler; and Nye County District Attorney candidate Michelle Nelson.

“It’s important that we’re out in the public. As I’ve said, this is a public office, and I should be accessible and accountable to the people. I’m showing them that I’m not just saying those as words. I’m actually doing what I’m saying,” Nelson said. “So I’m here. I want to hear their concerns. I want to see what they think are deficiencies in the district attorney’s office. So when I’m elected, I can take a look at those changes and see what needs to be implemented.”

Also at the meet and greet were Lally, Sadler, Anthony Greco and Debra Thomas. As the first session of the event concluded, the Nye County commission candidates made their way into Coyote’s Den for their respective debates. Nye County District 5 commissioner candidates Lally, an independent, and Sadler, a Republican, took to the stage first.

“We deserve a lot better. So I think everybody in this room, me included, every chance you get, fight for what’s good, fight for the good candidates,” Sadler said during his opening statement.

During both the District 4 and 5 debates, audience members asked questions that had to be answered by both candidates.

“We want to get more for our money, and we’re not getting it now, and it’s just not right,” Lally told the crowd during his opening statement. “So please, help me change this district for the better.”

Topics such as zombie lots, the appointment of county officials versus elections, commissioners not being present enough in their roles, noise ordinances, less taxes, transparency, homelessness in Pahrump, more communication between residents and the government, better infrastructure, road improvements, dump fees, code enforcement were discussed during the District 5 debate.

After the District 5 debate wrapped up, Nye County District 4 commissioner candidates Thomas, a Republican, and Greco of the Independent American Party headed to the stage.

“I’ve been to a lot of planning meetings, and I see a lot of planning stuff not going the right way,” Thomas told the crowd during her opening statement.

The idea of a civil grand jury to investigate county operations, residents not feeling adequately represented by the county commission, how the candidates plan on working with other county commissioners if elected, drugs in Nye County, code enforcement, appointing county officials versus elections, and responsible government budgets were some of the main topics discussed during the District 4 debate.

“We need to get our government working for we the people. They do nothing but work for themselves to make the government bigger,” Greco said during his opening statement.

For more information about Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada, visit thenevadapatriot.com and go to the G-CON tab.

Sadler thanks Sue Quale and everyone at Coyote’s Den for hosting the event.

“It came to my attention an individual at the event was serving legal papers to people at this meet and greet,” Sadler said after the event. “In no way, shape, or form was this promoted, condoned, or appreciated by organizers of this event. G-CON and Coyote’s Den had no foreknowledge of this type of activity. I do not believe this was appropriate, and I cannot let this activity appear sanctioned by G-CON or me personally.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com