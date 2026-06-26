District attorney investigator arrested on DUI charge

Chad Whelan was also charged with under the influence firearm possession.

Chad Whelan, an investigator at the Nye County district attorney’s office, was arrested earlier this month in Pahrump on suspicion of driving under the influence and on suspicion of possessing a firearm while under the influence, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrest report.

Whelan has been employed as a district attorney investigator since early 2024, was previously a district court bailiff from 2022 to 2024 and served as an NCSO detention deputy from 2016 to 2021, Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly confirmed.

The arrest took place on June 14 and initially began when a passenger inside the pickup truck Whelan was driving, reported to police that he was too drunk to do so, according to the arrest report.

A sergeant pulled over the truck when they observed it pass by and made contact with Whelan, immediately noticing the smell of alcohol emitting from him, the report details.

Whelan told the sergeant he drank two beers and also had his off-duty firearm on him, according to the arrest report.

The firearm was removed from Whelan’s hip when he stepped out of the vehicle, with the sergeant asking him next about consenting to standardized field sobriety tests, the report explains. Whelan told the sergeant he had an astigmatism and blown-out knee, the arrest report adds.

After performing the field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test, Whelan was placed into custody, according to the arrest report.

The truck’s passenger told the sergeant she texted her friend that Whelan was too intoxicated to be driving and was swerving a little, adding that he drank two double whiskey and cokes, the report explains.

Whelan was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where he gave another breath sample, the arrest report details. Whelan was released on cash bail the next day on June 15, according to NCSO administration.

The Pahrump Justice Court said via email that Whelan has an arraignment hearing set for September.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com