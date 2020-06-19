92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DMV forced to suspend noncommercial drive tests

Staff Report
June 19, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday temporarily suspended all noncommercial driving skills tests statewide after one drive examiner in Las Vegas contracted coronavirus.

“We’re taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first.”

The examiner, based at the West Flamingo office, reported feeling ill prior to reporting for work Wednesday, June 17, and has not worked since. The examiner was wearing full personal protective equipment, including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed Monday and Tuesday. Drive tests resumed this past Monday for the first time since the DMV closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District for investigation. No further information will be released due to ADA and HIPPA privacy laws. Employees and individuals with whom the examiner might have come into contact will be notified by the Health District.

Driving skills tests will resume Monday, June 22. Drive examiners will continue to wear full personal protective equipment. For their own safety and for the safety of the examiners, driving test applicants will now be required, instead of encouraged, to also wear face coverings.

The DMV will continue taking the temperatures of driving test applicants before administering the test and will initiate daily temperature checks of staff starting next week, in addition to precautionary measures such as self-assessments of symptoms.

“We know there is a huge demand for drive tests, and we apologize for this temporary disruption in services while we continually look for the safest and most efficient ways to serve the public,” Butler said.

The drive test area at the West Flamingo office has been cordoned off. The DMV is planning a deep cleaning of the facility on Saturday, June 20, during a previously planned closure.

DMV offices remain open for general services.

In a separate development, the DMV announced it is reopening its appointment services to the public and, beginning Monday, June 22, will serve only customers with appointments at the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.

The change will help eliminate the long lines that have formed outside the offices since the DMV resumed limited in-person services June 15. Procedures at rural and commercial offices will not change.

Appointment scheduling for both general services and drive tests will be available at 8 p.m. this evening on the DMV website, dmvnv.com. DMV staff has already been making appointments for customers who weren’t served immediately at the field offices.

“We thank our customers for their cooperation over the past week as we took care of those with the most urgent needs,” Butler said. “We’re ready to go with appointments, but I want to stress that our other reopening procedures haven’t changed. If you can drive legally, please delay your DMV visit until mid-July or later. Visit our website first.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images T-Mobile experienced a large outage of text and voice service on Monday, June 15, ...
T-Mobile explains cause of major Monday outages
Staff Report

The chair of the Federal Communications Commmission said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the regulators will investigate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.