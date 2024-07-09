89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Dogs flee fireworks — Pahrump shelter aims to reunite these pets with their owners

Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of firewo ...
Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of fireworks spooked several pets during the celebration. The Pahrump Animal Shelter is trying to reunite at least two dogs with their owners. The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane off East Basin Avenue. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information call (775) 751-7020.
Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of firewo ...
Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of fireworks spooked several pets during the celebration. The Pahrump Animal Shelter is trying to reunite at least two dogs with their owners. The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane off East Basin Avenue. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information call (775) 751-7020.
Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of firewo ...
Fireworks illuminated the sky over Pahrump on Independence Day. The sounds and sights of fireworks spooked several pets during the celebration. The Pahrump Animal Shelter is trying to reunite at least two dogs with their owners. The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane off East Basin Avenue. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information call (775) 751-7020.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks ov ...
SHERIFF: 59 calls for illegal fireworks
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the co ...
Why JROTC won’t return to Pahrump Valley
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair is set for July 27 and donations ...
Want to help kids prepare for Back to School? Here’s how
A sign warns people of extreme heat in multiple languages on July 11, 2023, in Death Valley Nat ...
Will Death Valley shatter world record for heat? It depends on whom you ask
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 1:23 pm

The Nye County Animal Shelter greeted a number of additional “guests” over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

That’s because many frightened pets escaped their yards to avoid the sights and sounds of fireworks throughout the valley, shelter manager Kristina Siegmund said.

Dog gone fireworks

“We did see an increase in dogs running at large due to the fireworks,” she said. “We successfully were able to reunite many of them with their owners very quickly the following morning.”

A bit of good news

Several neighborhood residents managed to secure the at-large animals in their own yards before contacting officials from animal control, Sigmund noted.

“Fewer animals were found running at large than normal this year, and I was very happy with that outcome,” she said.

Listen up

Siegmund lamented the fact that too many owners don’t heed the warnings about the importance of keeping their pets secured indoors, if possible, prior to revelers lighting the fuses of their favorite selection of fireworks.

“I guess that’s gonna continue, so all we can do is educate them, warn them and give them some tips to help keep their animals safe,” she said. “At the end of the day, it is up to the owners themselves to be responsible.”

She said that dogs are certainly not the only animals that wander off properties during neighborhood fireworks celebrations.

“We did have some cats that have been reported, and even a horse at one point, but I understand that it made its way back home.”

Running out of space, supplies, volunteers

Siegmund said the county animal shelter is at capacity as more animals are being taken in than adopted out. The need for additional community support by way of volunteers and donations is critical.

Dog and cat food items as well as other supplies such as sheets, blankets and towels are greatly appreciated.

“If anybody in the community has extra time to spend as a volunteer, we welcome them with open arms because we are severely over capacity,” she said. “Obviously we want to see an increase of adoptions and a decrease of animals running at large but unfortunately, that’s not the case right now.”

Online assistance

Siegmund reminded owners that they can learn if their pet was picked up by animal control services if found running at large.

“They can come to the shelter and see if their dog or cat happens to be here, but the best resource, especially with this heat, is to check out the website 24 pet connect.com,” she noted. “That is the website where any animal that is picked up by Nye County Animal Control has its photo taken and is listed on that site as a found animal, so anytime during the day or night, people can use their computer or smartphones to check out that website in order to see what animals we have here in the shelter and check to see if one of them could be the one they are missing.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file There were 59 calls to dispatch for illegal fireworks ov ...
SHERIFF: 59 calls for illegal fireworks
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In spite of numerous warnings from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this year, not all area residents chose to use the Fireworks Safety Site in Pahrump, according to the agency

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the co ...
Why JROTC won’t return to Pahrump Valley
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Lack of interest, expense the reason behind the decision to not reinstate cadet program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair is set for July 27 and donations ...
Want to help kids prepare for Back to School? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It won’t be long before Nye County students head back to the classroom. To help ensure that youth will be prepared for the new academic year, several local organizations and businesses are coming together for the Back to School Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis spoke in support ...
Why Nye County officials are lobbying to keep its Public Safety Sales Tax
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commonly referred to as the PSST, this tax was established by an act of legislation in 2007, authorizing the county to impose a sales tax of up to one-half of 1 percent to fund staff and equipment for the local public safety departments.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.