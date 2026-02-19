37°F
Domestic shooting in Mountain Falls

Getty Images
Getty Images
/ Pahrump Valley Times
February 19, 2026 - 12:28 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) confirmed a domestic shooting occurred in Mountain Falls Thursday morning involving a female suspect and two male victims. NCSO shared on their app at 8 a.m. Thursday that the suspect was being questioned and that there were no other suspects outstanding.

Authorities received the report of a shooting on Jujube Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

“As deputies were on the way, we were updated that there was a second shooting victim,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Two male victims were found at the scene. One of the men told police that he had been shot by his wife and fled their residence to get help next door at their neighbor’s house.

As the neighbor opened his door, the wife fired additional shots. It is believed that is when the second victim, the neighbor, was struck, according to McGill. The sheriff further stated that it is currently unknown how many shots were fired.

“There was never any danger to the public or to the neighborhood,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was all isolated to these two residences.”

The initial victim was taken to Desert View Hospital for his injuries and later transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas by Mercy Air. The second victim is currently being treated at Desert View Hospital.

McGill explained that both victims are expected to recover, as neither appears to have life-threatening injuries. The sheriff added that this is all the information known at this time.

The female suspect is in custody but according to McGill, she told authorities that she was strangled by her husband before the shooting.

“Due to that allegation, we transported her into Las Vegas for a medical exam based on strangulation, and she will be booked shortly after,” McGill elaborated.

This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

