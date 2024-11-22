72°F
Don’t miss the Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The Community Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by KNYE Radio, is a longstanding tradition in the Pahrump Valley. The 2024 lighting ceremony, as always, is slated for the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Saint Nick will make a special trip the Pahrump this month to help kick off the most wonderful time of the year with the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.
Nye County Search and Rescue File The Community Food Drive hosted by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio helps collect donations that will help feed locals this Thanksgiving and into the future. Residents are encouraged to make a donation this Saturday, Nov. 23.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2024 - 4:50 am
 
Updated November 22, 2024 - 5:16 am

An annual tradition that has become a much-loved opener for the Christmas season in Pahrump will continue once again this year, with valley residents invited to bundle up the family and head out for the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

Hosted each year the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the 2024 tree lighting ceremony is set for Nov. 30 at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.

“There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa and more, organized for the community by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio,” Maddie Miller of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue detailed. “The Christmas Tree Lighting is set for 6 p.m.”

However, attendees will want to ensure they arrive a bit early if they want their youngsters to be involved in the excitement and anticipation of a special guest appearance by Santa Claus, which will be facilitated by both search and rescue and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.

“Our search and rescue team also plans to repeat last year’s performance, where it was announced at approximately 5:45 p.m. to the gathering crowd that Santa had become lost up in the pass and rescue was on the way,” Miller reported. “We’ll come back right after the tree is lit, with Santa safely aboard a full-sized Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue fire engine. It was a huge hit last year!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

