News

Douglass Morgan leaving as head of gaming board

Staff Report
November 3, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday, Oct. 29 announced that Sandra Douglass Morgan, the chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is resigning to pursue an exciting professional opportunity.

She will be leaving her position effective Nov. 6. The governor will announce his appointment to fill the seat in the very near future.

“I will forever be grateful to Chairwoman Douglass Morgan for her hard work and dedication to the state,” Sisolak said. “She has been with the administration from the start, and her steady hand and unmatched leadership have been critical in guiding Nevada’s gaming industry through one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

“She will be greatly missed, but her leadership and ability to put together a talented team has left the state in a great position to fill the role with another accomplished individual. We again thank Sandra for her many accomplishments and time at the state.”

“It has been a privilege to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board with such a rich and proficient history in gaming regulation,” Douglass Morgan said. “Working with an outstanding and dedicated staff throughout the state has been the honor of a lifetime.

“In the last two years, the board has … implemented policies for all types of discrimination and harassment, modernized its regulations to allow cashless wagering at machines and table games, investigated the merger creating the world’s largest casino company and adopted COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, board agents have worn multiple hats beyond their normal job duties to regulate a safe reopening and continued safe operations of gaming establishments for employees, residents and visitors. I was and will always be proud to have been a part of these numerous accomplishments. I want to thank Governor Sisolak for the opportunity to serve in this position.”

The Nevada Gaming Commission and the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s mission is to govern Nevada’s gaming industry through strict regulation of all persons, locations, practices, associations and related activities. They protect the integrity and stability of the industry through their investigative and licensing practices, and enforce laws and regulations, while holding gaming licensees to high standards.

Through these practices, the commission and the board are able to ensure the proper collection of taxes and fees that are an essential source of revenue for Nevada. More information about the commission and the board can be found at https://gaming.nv.gov/

THE LATEST
