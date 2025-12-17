Driver arrested after allegedly firing a gun on roadway

At approximately 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a report of a weapons offense.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he made contact with the reporting party, who claimed that a green Jeep with red writing on its back window drove eastbound on Flamingo Road at an excessive speed around 1:04 p.m.

According to an arrest report, the reporting party said he yelled at the driver to slow down as the vehicle passed his residence. He further stated that the Jeep then swerved off the road before stopping at the intersection of Flamingo Road and South Vista Drive. At the intersection, the reporting party said he heard multiple gunshots before the vehicle continued traveling.

The reporting party explained that he did not know the driver but feared for his life, believing he was being shot at. At the intersection of Flamingo Road and South Vista Drive, the deputy found six gold bullet shell casings.

Another witness was at the scene who corroborated the events as the reporting party. This man also claimed he feared for his life and that he thought he was being shot at.

The deputy informed Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives of the events, and the one of the investigators discerned the described green Jeep was a similar vehicle that had been frequently used by a suspect in previous law enforcement incidents.

The green Jeep was later located by the deputy at the intersection of Z Street and Malta Drive. The initial law enforcement officer and additional deputy conducted a stop. The driver identified himself and admitted to having three firearms in the vehicle.

Three guns were found in the Jeep, and gold bullet shell casings were discovered under the driver’s seat. When speaking with authorities, the suspect claimed he only shoots recreationally.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. According to the arrest report, the suspect was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing a gun following a verbal altercation with the reporting party, and one count of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

