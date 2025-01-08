Driver careens into tax assessor’s office

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported after the driver of a vehicle crashed into the Nye County Tax Assessor's office on Monday Jan. 6, just before 11 a.m. One employee was medically assessed at the scene but declined transport to the hospital.

There were several tense moments at the Nye County Assessor’s Office after the driver of a car careened into the building on Monday morning.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that first responders were dispatched to the scene off East Basin Avenue just before 11 a.m., where emergency crews arrived to find much of the vehicle inside the office space as employees and customers were conducting routine business transactions.

No serious injuries were reported.

McGill said the elderly driver, in his 80’s, appeared to be dazed and confused in the aftermath of the crash.

“The driver still had his foot on the accelerator pedal and the wheels of the vehicle were still spinning while inside the office,” McGill noted. “A citizen told us that he was able to get the driver to shut off the ignition, and I believe the citizen actually assisted the driver out.”

Additionally, McGill said at least one office employee was assessed by medics but declined transport to Desert View Hospital.

McGill said there were no signs of impairment on behalf of the driver, who was uninjured, but was cited for their alleged role in the incident.

At present, it remains unclear exactly when the assessor’s office can resume normal day-to-day transactions.

“They’re going to board up the building and take whatever means necessary to secure it,” according to McGill. “It will be guarded overnight, and I would say that it may be closed for at least a day or more. It’s just one of those things that happens sometimes, and we’re thankful that no one sustained serious injuries.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com