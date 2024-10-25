Driver jumps curb, strikes power pole

76°F
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a vehicle was transported to Desert View Hospital last week after he suffered a medical issue, jumped a curb and struck a utility pole located on Highway 372.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2024 - 4:17 am
 

The driver of a vehicle was transported to Desert View Hospital last week after he suffered a medical issue, jumped a curb and struck a utility pole located on Highway 372.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the incident occurred on property owned by Valley Electric Association, Pahrump’s main electricity provider.

Medics arrive

“The vehicle was no longer operable and when EMS was called, we responded and found the patient is still in the driver’s seat, but not entrapped,” Lewis said. “The driver was in the onset of a medical episode and was transported to Desert View Hospital for further treatment.”

Power flow maintained

Lewis said that since the compromised pole was located on property owned by Valley Electric Association, crews quickly secured the situation after responding.

“Though there might have been a bump, there was no power disruptions,” he said. “Even though the pole was split and displaced at the base, it was still intact with the wiring.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

