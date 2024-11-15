Driver, passengers transported following rollover crash in Amargosa Valley

Multiple patients transported to Desert View Hospital, UMC Trauma following rollover crash outside Death Valley.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Mercy Air crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Amargosa Valley last week.

Multiple individuals were transported by medics for various injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Amargosa Valley on Thursday morning, Nov. 7.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched for the mutual aid assignment at the entryway of Death Valley National Park just before 8 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle overturned and resting on its roof approximately 100 yards off the roadway,” Lewis said. “The investigation revealed that two persons required ground transport to the local hospital while a third person required flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Lewis said Pahrump’s Mercy Air-24 was assigned to the service call, where a landing zone was established near the Longstreet Casino.

Patient care was then transferred to flight crews.

The medical condition of the driver and passengers was not disclosed. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

