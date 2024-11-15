40°F
Driver, passengers transported following rollover crash in Amargosa Valley

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Mercy Air crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle rol ...
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Mercy Air crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Amargosa Valley last week.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2024 - 4:41 am
 

Multiple individuals were transported by medics for various injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Amargosa Valley on Thursday morning, Nov. 7.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched for the mutual aid assignment at the entryway of Death Valley National Park just before 8 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle overturned and resting on its roof approximately 100 yards off the roadway,” Lewis said. “The investigation revealed that two persons required ground transport to the local hospital while a third person required flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Lewis said Pahrump’s Mercy Air-24 was assigned to the service call, where a landing zone was established near the Longstreet Casino.

Patient care was then transferred to flight crews.

The medical condition of the driver and passengers was not disclosed. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter, @pvtimes

