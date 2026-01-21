Dry Creek launches Teen Nights

Dry Creek's Teen Nights will give youth a place to go to hang out each Friday and enjoy music, food and activities. The first Teen Night, hosted Jan. 16, included a paint splatter activity that helped youth unleash their creativity. (Dry Creek Saloon)

After her 15-year-old daughter came to her with a problem and a potential solution, Dry Creek owner Ria Jean Schumacher and her team launched Teen Night, a weekly event at Dry Creek specifically for the teen in the valley. (Dry Creek Saloon)

Each Friday, Dry Creek Saloon is ditching the bar and adult atmosphere in favor of one more suited to the valley's youth, giving area teenagers something fun and safe to do with their friends during Teen Nights. (Dry Creek Saloon)

Ask any family with teenagers in Pahrump what they feel the town is lacking and they will likely respond with “stuff for teens to do”. Yes, there are activities locally for youth, such as sports groups and the skate park, but there aren’t many options for a place for teens to simply hang out, especially after dark. Now, however, each Friday night will present the opportunity for the valley’s youth to get out and have some fun with their friends at the new Dry Creek Teen Nights.

“The idea for Teen Night formed when my 15-year-old daughter came to me and asked if we could use Dry Creek for a teen event,” Ria Jean Schumacher, owner of Dry Creek Saloon, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “My daughter brought a problem with an idea for a solution to the table. We talked about it for a few weeks, coming up with ideas before I took it to my Dry Creek team.”

Immediately enthusiastic, the Dry Creek team started work on the logistics of the new events and after several weeks of preparation, they were finally ready to launch the concept.

The first Teen Night took place this past Friday, January 16 and it was a big success, with plenty of fun had by all. DJ Doza kept the music flowing while attendees pitted themselves against one another in a variety of games and contests, including the popular Cash Cube, which teens had the chance to enter and snatch up some cash. A caricature artist was on site, too, with drawing sessions for $3 each. Those who wanted to get a little more hands-on with their art could take part in the paint splatter. The event even incorporated a s’mores circle, where the youth were able to ask questions of Arlette Newvine about being a lawyer. Celebrity guest Wild Bill Young was in attendance, as well, offering talented singers the opportunity to show off their skills for a chance at recording a single with him.

In the run up to hosting this first Teen Night, Dry Creek also received several donations to help make it possible, giving the first 58 youth in line free entry.

“New Beginnings Counseling Center donated $150, Newvine Law donated $100, Gabe Garzia donated $100, the Dry Creek team donated $50, and many parents, patrons and local residents stopped in to donate but did not want to leave their names,” Schumacher reported, noting that all donations are very much appreciated. “Last Friday went amazing and this Friday will be even better!”

As to the safety of these events, given that they take place in a bar, Schumacher explained that on Teen Nights, all the liquor and alcohol disappears, noting that not even mocktails are included. A large curtain has also been added, allowing the Dry Creek team to drop a drape in front of the bar to keep it from the public eye. In addition, the signage outside of the business is temporarily changed for each Teen Night, with the word “saloon” covered. An army of volunteers are included and licensed security is in place, ensuring everything remains as safe as possible.

“Dry Creek literally transforms for Teen Night,” Schumacher said. “We are losing our Friday night – a very good night for business – to offer teens a safe, fun place to hang out, because they need it.”

Originally, the plan was to include people ages 15 to 20 years old for Teen Nights, with those ages 18 to 20 wearing a separate wristband to identify their age group. But the idea of Teen Nights is quite popular, so the Dry Creek team has plans to adjust their age ranges in the future.

“We have so many parents asking for the 13- and 14-year-olds to have a chance to come to Teen Night,” she added. “We will be doing ages 15 to 20 again this Friday and the third Friday, which will be Jan. 30, we will be doing ages 13 to 18.”

The entry fee for Teen Night is $10 and covers most of the activities available. Teens will also have the option to purchase a wristband that will give them unlimited soda and a smash burger for $10. The line for Teen Night starts forming at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 8 p.m., with the fun going until midnight each Friday.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Teen Nights can contact Schumacher on the Dry Creek Saloon Facebook Page, email RSchumacher@DryCreekSaloon.com or call 775-505-5161.

Teen Food Happy Hour

In addition to launching Teen Nights, Dry Creek is also hosting Teen Food Happy Hour Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

"We have tables and booths during these hours for kids ages 13 to 19. Come in, show your school ID and get a soda and smash burger for only $4.99. Students who come in and show us their report cards with straight As will receive any meal and a dessert for free! Students will be allowed to hang out at the booths and tables – they are not allowed at the bar - and play cards, games, study, and just have a safe place to eat after school," Dry Creek owner Ria Jean Schumacher detailed.

Dry Creek is located at 1330 5th Street.