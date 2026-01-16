DUI arrest follows rollover accident

Last week, a man was arrested by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Pahrump and charged with one count of driving under the influence following a rollover crash.

On Friday, Jan. 9, at approximately 3 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident near South Leslie Street and Anns Road.

“While responding, crews were advised the driver was entrapped in the overturned vehicle. Therefore, the assignment was upgraded to a rescue,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found an overturned pickup truck resting on its roof with a driver trapped inside. There were no additional hazards, and the driver was quickly extricated from the car.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, deputies were also dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. The arrest report explained that multiple reporting parties told dispatch that a pickup truck had rolled over into a yard and landed on its roof.

As the man was speaking to medical personnel, one of the deputies overheard the driver tell the medics that he drank alcoholic beverages prior to driving.

The report continued that fire crews had also advised deputies the man admitted to drinking a case and a half of beer.

When speaking with the man, the deputy noted the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The deputy also observed that the man had bloodshot, glassy eyes and was struggling to maintain his balance, almost falling over.

The man then told authorities that he had consumed a case and a half of beer that morning and two additional beers a few hours before driving. He further said he was returning home from Taco Bell when he swerved to avoid hitting a dog in the road, causing the crash.

A witness statement was taken, explaining they noticed the truck swerving from left to right across both lanes of the road, stating they did not see any dogs. They then observed the truck suddenly swerve into the right shoulder, which caused it to flip.

The man was medically cleared at Desert View Hospital and transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charge.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com