Duo opens pottery design experience in Pahrump area

Clients of a new Pahrump-based company are not just buying art, they’re experiencing the creation aspect as well.

That’s because the owners of a new Pahrump company called All Glazed Up are offering their customer base an area to put the finishing touches on their line of pre-made pottery; customers with a little more skill can use the space to create and build their own pieces.

And for those looking to dive in a little deeper, clients can come to All Glazed Up’s hand-building classes being offered starting near the end of May.

“We’re pretty much paint your own pottery,” said Sydney Warren, co-owner of All Glazed Up at 311 S. Frontage Road, Suite 104, in Pahrump. “We have some pre-made pieces people can select from.”

Clients come into the shop, choose their piece, their colors and can work on their piece right in the store. Once a customer completes their piece, it can be left at the shop to be finished off in the kiln, which takes about a week, according to Warren.

The list of pre-made pottery pieces includes designs of small animals, home decor, yard art and others.

Other services at All Glazed Up include on-site birthday and private parties. The owners also do off-site events as well.

All Glazed Up is also offering a summer camp for school-aged kids, elementary, middle and high school, starting at the end of May. Four- and eight-week sessions are available, according to a flyer from the company.

“We’re also going to do it throughout the year to follow the school schedule, so when they’re (the kids) off for spring break, Christmas break…,” said Monica Phillips, co-owner of All Glazed Up.

Phillips and Warren were both previously working in medical billing and both have long histories in the Pahrump area.

Phillips said she grew up here, but moved away to Colorado. She moved back to Pahrump to take care of her parents, she said, and was looking to get out of the medical field, which she was in for about 30 years.

“Time to change,” Phillips said. “I didn’t want to sit behind a desk anymore. I wanted to do something fun.”

Warren is from the Pahrump area.

The duo launched the company in April, looking to give people in the area something to do other than gambling or going out to eat.

“We just started this in town and thought people would want something to do because people are always saying there’s nothing to do here,” Warren said.

Warren said that she has been considering having an artists’ wall.

“We’ve been thinking about doing an artists’ wall,” she said. “We want to have a gallery with everybody’s work, but we haven’t had anybody bring anything in. We told people that we’re taking in some of their pieces, but we really haven’t had anybody come in except a few.”

All Glazed Up has also worked with other local companies to use their space to hold classes as well.

Phillips said they worked with a company known as Remagine that does paint-by-instruction and used All Glazed Up’s space in May. For a small fee, Remagine was able to hold their event there.

All Glazed Up will offer its first six-week-long “hand-building class” that starts on Thursday, May 23. The class is scheduled to run from 2-4 p.m. at the shop.

That class is scheduled to run every Thursday through June 27 at a cost of $150. Everything needed will be provided.

The partners are looking to have future classes using a pottery wheel.

The shop’s regular business hours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, call 775-910-5733 or visit allglazeduppv.com

