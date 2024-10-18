DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award

DVH CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness Award in honor of her years of service as CEO of Desert View Hospital.

Desert View Hospital (DVH) CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award — the Andre “Butch” Harper Act of Kindness Award.

Handed out to those who unselfishly give back and strive to have a positive impact on the place they call home, the Act of Kindness Award was created by Harper, also known as Pahrump’s official goodwill ambassador, over a decade ago. When Harper passed away in February 2015, two area residents stepped up to ensure that his legacy of kindness would live on through continued distribution of an award that was near and dear to Harper’s heart.

“On Oct. 15, Susan was recognized by Dr. Tom Waters and Deanna O’Donnell on behalf of Andre ‘Butch’ Harper with an Act of Kindness award for her work in keeping our community healthy,” announced a clearly delighted Ryan Muccio, marketing and outreach coordinator at DVH. “Everyone at DVH is so proud of Susan, she truly deserves this.”

Davila got her start with DVH at its very beginning, serving as the hospital’s first CEO from its opening in 2007 until 2012, when she relocated to the state’s capital. While in Carson City, Davila served as CEO for Carson Valley Hospital from 2012 until 2016. She then returned to the valley in 2016 and has been in the CEO seat since.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award,” Davila enthused.

“Butch Harper was such a positive light in this community. To receive an award that is given out in honor of him is humbling. I love this community and look forward to the years to come.”

O’Donnell added that she and Waters were pleased to have been able to surprise Davila with the Act of Kindness Award, which O’Donnell noted highlights Harper’s belief that “no act of kindness is ever wasted.”

“Davila was honored for her years of dedication and sacrifice to bring health care to Pahrump and the surrounding areas,” O’Donnell remarked. “She has served our community well and continues to do so every day.”

