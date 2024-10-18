75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness A ...
Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness Award in honor of her years of service as CEO of Desert View Hospital.
More Stories
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2024 - 6:53 am
 

Desert View Hospital (DVH) CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award — the Andre “Butch” Harper Act of Kindness Award.

Handed out to those who unselfishly give back and strive to have a positive impact on the place they call home, the Act of Kindness Award was created by Harper, also known as Pahrump’s official goodwill ambassador, over a decade ago. When Harper passed away in February 2015, two area residents stepped up to ensure that his legacy of kindness would live on through continued distribution of an award that was near and dear to Harper’s heart.

“On Oct. 15, Susan was recognized by Dr. Tom Waters and Deanna O’Donnell on behalf of Andre ‘Butch’ Harper with an Act of Kindness award for her work in keeping our community healthy,” announced a clearly delighted Ryan Muccio, marketing and outreach coordinator at DVH. “Everyone at DVH is so proud of Susan, she truly deserves this.”

Davila got her start with DVH at its very beginning, serving as the hospital’s first CEO from its opening in 2007 until 2012, when she relocated to the state’s capital. While in Carson City, Davila served as CEO for Carson Valley Hospital from 2012 until 2016. She then returned to the valley in 2016 and has been in the CEO seat since.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award,” Davila enthused.

“Butch Harper was such a positive light in this community. To receive an award that is given out in honor of him is humbling. I love this community and look forward to the years to come.”

O’Donnell added that she and Waters were pleased to have been able to surprise Davila with the Act of Kindness Award, which O’Donnell noted highlights Harper’s belief that “no act of kindness is ever wasted.”

“Davila was honored for her years of dedication and sacrifice to bring health care to Pahrump and the surrounding areas,” O’Donnell remarked. “She has served our community well and continues to do so every day.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday
By Jimmy Romo / RJ

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical professionals are a crucial part of RAM's operations, ...
Free pop-up medical clinic serves hundreds — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical care is an imperative part of living a healthy life but the financial strings attached can often lead people to delay or even forego a visit to the doctor, dentist or optometrist.