Earn your badge at Junior Refuge Ranger Day at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

Bring the whole family to this Fish and Wildlife Service event to enjoy creative and scientific fun.

Puddles, the official Blue Goose mascot of the National Wildlife Refuges, will be at Junior Refuge Ranger Day for photos and swearing-in ceremonies. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

Junior Refuge Ranger Day is a great way to learn about Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge through creative and scientific activities. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

All ages are welcome at Junior Refuge Ranger Day, where participants will be sworn in as Junior Refuge Rangers. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

Junior Refuge Ranger Day will return to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

Junior Refuge Ranger Day is returning to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge later this month for a day filled with creativity, science, learning, and fun.

“Junior Refuge Ranger Day is a chance for participants to earn their Junior Refuge Ranger badge. This is a station-style event on Saturday, Feb. 21 beginning at 10 a.m., where families make stops at different stations, learn and play games, and collect stamps for their event passport. Once they’ve collected enough stamps, participants can attend an official swearing-in ceremony to become a Junior Refuge Ranger,” Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Service Specialist Emma Humphreys wrote in an email.

The late February event is free to attend, and all age groups are welcome to enjoy various activities such as crafts, bingo, mural painting, and other science activities.

“Puddles, the official Blue Goose mascot of the National Wildlife Refuges, will be attending for the swearing-in ceremonies and for photo opportunities. Families can expect fun activities inside and outside our Visitor Center. This year, we will also have Gisa Nico, author of “Fish in the Desert: The Untold Story of the Death Valley Pupfish”, giving a book reading and signing to participants at noon during the event. Her reading is a fun optional activity to learn about pupfish and meet the author,” Humphreys continued in the email.

The entire Junior Refuge Ranger Day will last until 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen to prepare for the day.

“If you’re looking for a short weekend getaway, Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is the spot to do it! Located only 40 minutes west of Pahrump, Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is the largest remaining oasis in the Mojave Desert, containing over 50 seeps and springs that support the highest concentration of endemic species in the United States. Junior Refuge Ranger Day is an opportunity for the community to visit and learn about this unique habitat,” Humphreys said further in the email.

The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is located at 8757 E. Spring Meadows Road in Amargosa Valley.

For more information about Junior Refuge Ranger Day, visit the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.

Contact the visitor center at 775-372-5435 for more information or if there are any additional questions.

For more about Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, visit fws.gov/refuge/ash-meadows. More information about directions and hours can also be found there.

