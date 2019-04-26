Earth and Arbor Day festival bolsters environmental awareness in Pahrump

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers from the Home Depot spend time teaching youngsters about potting flowers, which they were able to take home with them following the Earth and Arbor Day festivities held April 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Authentic Chicago style hot dogs were a huge draw for Earth and Arbor Day festival attendees.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Earth and Arbor Day were celebrated in Pahrump on April 20 at Discovery Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This desert tortoise got himself a new name after the naming contest at the Pahrump Earth and Arbor Day celebration. Local resident Tony Tocco dubbed him "Poke-a-long."

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump 4H Lego League proudly showed off the intricate display they created, the features of which highlighted renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power. The display even included a mockup of a home, complete with working interior elements.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mary Duff of the Pahrump Nuclear Waste and Environmental Advisory Committee was busy serving free Chicago style hot dogs and Frito Pie at the Earth and Arbor Day event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There are many varieties of quail in Nevada, several of which were on show at the 4H booth at the Earth and Arbor Day event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Discovery Park saw crowds of area residents as the Earth and Arbor Day festival took place on April 20.

It was a day of celebration in honor of planet Earth in all its amazing diversity, with environmentally-minded organizations and the public coming together to enjoy the annual Earth and Arbor Day festival held at Discovery Park.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, the event saw a large turnout of area residents, along with local entities and agencies dedicated to spreading the message about protecting nature and preserving the environment.

In addition to all the information available, there were many activities geared toward inspiring a love of nature, as well as hay wagon rides to tour the park, free food in the form of authentic Chicago style hot dogs and Frito Pie, musical entertainment and a free raffle in which dozens of desert-friendly trees were given away.

After all was said and done, event organizers were absolutely glowing with delight at the success of the Earth and Arbor Day festival.

“John and I both agree the event was a huge success,” Water Conservation Coordinator at Great Basin Water Company event organizer Deborah Woodland stated following the event. She noted that attendance, while difficult to nail down precisely, was estimated at 150 or more.

“U.S. Fish and Wildlife lost track of booth attendees after 100 persons stopped by to talk with them,” Woodland explained. “We served 176 Vienna hot dogs and at least 60 Frito Pies. Scores of solar cookies and pretzel bites went out from the two solar ovens and we had great feedback from the customers.”

Woodland detailed that she felt the Earth and Arbor Day event was a very important component of the community’s yearly calendar because it provides a chance for nonprofits, for-profits and civic organizations to meet, face to face, and interact with one another.

The event also allows for meaningful volunteer opportunities, she continued, and gives attendees the chance to take in positive, memorable experiences. It also “renews the commitment to saving our living planet,” Woodland said, while offering residents and visitors a festival in a natural setting, under pine trees and observing the beauty and vitality of nature.

“I know, sounds kind of mushy but it gives me a sense of worth, that we can make a difference each year recognizing the importance of Earth and Arbor Day,” Woodland concluded.

Fellow event organizer John Pawlak, a member of the two sponsoring organizations, the Pahrump Nuclear Waste and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Southern Nye County Conservation District, wholeheartedly agreed with Woodland’s enthusiasm about the event. Pawlak added that he hopes the event helps encourage more participation in the environmentally geared organizations here in Pahrump.

“We can always use more environmentally endowed citizens with expertise and life skills to share with our event participants,” Pawlak said. “The two contributing environmental groups holding the event consist of a small core group on that day. Meetings during the year for the Pahrump Nuclear Waste and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Southern Nye County Conservation District welcome citizen participation and their input. We can do more, but only if you can do your part to make our environment better for our community, valley and county.”

For more information on the advisory committee visit www.pahrumpnv.org

For more information on the conservation district visit its Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com