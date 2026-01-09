30°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

EDITORIAL: Maduro action not without historical precedent

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
More Stories
Ron Boskovich (Nye County)
Boskovich to lead commission for another year
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's holiday bed delivery in December had the youngsters receiv ...
Kids sleeping on floors? Not on Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s watch
Recent press releases from Utah Tech University, Southern New Hampshire University, and Pennsyl ...
Pahrump locals earn honors at universities across America
The Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears hosted a rally at the corner of Highway 160 and 372 on ...
Rally held for 5th anniversary of January 6th Capitol attack
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 9, 2026 - 4:19 am
 

Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York courtroom Monday, two days after U.S. forces carried out a surprise raid in Venezuela, capturing the country’s president at a military base and hustling him in handcuffs and blindfolded to a U.S. aircraft carrier. “I am innocent,” he told the judge.

Maduro — who, with the help of his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez, turned his native land into an economic basketcase in fealty to graft and socialism — was indicted in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of conspiring with Colombian guerilla groups to traffic drugs into the United States.

“The Venezuelan regime … remains plagued by criminality and corruption,” then-Attorney General William Barr noted in a press release at the time. “For more than 20 years, Maduro and a number of high-ranking colleagues allegedly conspired with the FARC, causing tons of cocaine to enter and devastate American communities.”

The military action highlighted the nation’s political divisions, with many Democrats calling the move “illegal” and threatening reprisals against President Donald Trump. The White House could have indeed made things easier for itself by keeping Congress informed about its plan. But the action is not without precedent. President George H.W. Bush in 1989 approved a similar action without congressional authorization against Panamanian President Manuel Noriega. The courts upheld his apprehension and conviction on drug charges.

Other presidents, including Barack Obama in Libya, have acted unilaterally to advance American interests. “The Constitution does not give a president the right to declare war,” law professor Jonathan Turley posted on X. “However, presidents are allowed to use military forces without such a declaration.”

The question now: What comes next? Mr. Trump should consider a national address outlining his plans moving forward. The president initially said the United States would “run” Venezuela for the time being, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a softer interpretation of American intentions, saying Sunday that the United States would continue its blockade of Venezuelan oil exports as a means of pressuring the country to embrace a more prosperous course. No doubt Cuban officials, so dependent on Venezuelan oil, feel the heat.

Meanwhile, Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, now serves as interim president. The Wall Street Journal describes her as a “hard-line socialist and regime stalwart.” Ms. Rodriguez appeared defiant over the weekend, but Mr. Trump says she is “cooperating” with the United States. We’ll see.

Ultimately, the goal should be for the United States to facilitate free and fair elections in Venezuela while helping it rebuild its economic infrastructure. But, at the very least, there is one less collectivist tyrant in the Western Hemisphere.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
pvt default image
VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats despondent over deposing a dictator
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Reflexively opposing President Donald Trump has left Democrats upset about the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, an illegitimate, anti-American autocrat.