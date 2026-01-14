EDITORIAL: The Silver State bests the Golden State — again

Fall in love with balloons at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley

Talk is cheap. Moving isn’t. That’s why it’s worth looking at state-by-state migration patterns.

U-Haul recently released its annual report tracking one-way customer transactions. The top-ranked states have the highest percentage of in-migration compared with out-migration based on U-Haul rentals. While not a comprehensive measure of how many people are moving between states, it provides useful real-world data. It’s also much more timely than what the U.S. Census Bureau produces.

Texas and Florida ranked first and second, respectively. It’s a familiar spot for both. It was the seventh year in the past decade that Texas has ranked first. Since U-Haul started ranking states, Florida has never finished lower than fourth. North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina rounded out the top five.

It’s not a coincidence that those are red states, although North Carolina has a Democratic governor. Of the top 15 states, only three voted for Kamala Harris — Washington (6), Oregon (11) and Maine (15). The high rankings of Washington and Oregon is likely explained by people fleeing California.

Nevada did well, coming in 20th. That was a 15-spot improvement compared with 2024. Despite the downturn in tourism, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s steady leadership continues to pay dividends. Being close to California helped too.

“The majority of the people moving to Nevada come from Southern California, and specifically Los Angeles,” Christopher Piedra, U-Haul area district vice president of Southern Nevada, said in a release.

California ranked 50th in the index, as it has every year since 2020. Other blue states made up the bottom five: Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

It’s not a coincidence that blue states dominate the low end of the list. It’s a direct reflection of their terrible governance. When people leave their current communities, they’re often looking for strong job opportunities and reasonably priced housing. Blue states stifle both with high taxes and onerous regulations. Over time, entrepreneurs and companies realize they would be better off in a state such as Texas, Florida or Nevada, taking job opportunities with them. Regulations can make it almost impossible to build. Just look at how few homes have been rebuilt after the Palisades wildfire last year in Southern California. New construction, not rent control, is the best way to reduce housing prices.

California has many advantages over Nevada. Its weather, beaches, technology industry and top universities are some of the best in the world. But its government policies are destructive. As a result, the Silver State has once again trounced the Golden State.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.