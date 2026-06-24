Effective date of landfill fee waiver pending

The Nye County Commission adopted a bill to waive landfill tipping fees for residents but the effective date of that bill is still in question. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Thursday, the Nye County Commission voted unanimously to adopt Nye County Bill No. 2026-03 but there is some confusion as to exactly when the change outlined in that bill will officially take effect.

The Pahrump Valley Times initially reported that the bill, which provides for a waiver of all landfill tipping fees for residents using the Nye County dumps for personal purposes, went into effect as of its adoption but this is not the case. There was a discrepancy in the backup information provided with the June 18 agenda item regarding the bill, with page two stating that staff recommended it be made effective immediately. Additionally, when making the motion to adopt the bill, commissioner Debra Strickland remarked, “I don’t believe there is an effective date necessary.”

However, the draft ordinance itself stated an effective date of July 6 but even this date may not be accurate, as state noticing requirements come into play. Nye County Public Communications Managers Arnold Knightly told the Times, “There is likely an update to [the July 6 date] as well. We will provide more clarification Wednesday.”

In the meantime, residents will continue to be charged tipping fees for any loads that are not regular household garbage, except for on Saturdays, when yard waste such as weeds, leaves, tree branches, etcetera, are accepted at no charge.

Once an update on the resident fee waiver effective date is received, that information will be included in an upcoming article.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com