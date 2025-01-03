Effort underway to enroll more Nevada Veterans in healthcare

Amid concerns about blast exposure, VA launches new outreach campaign to enroll Nevada Veterans in healthcare.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Administration is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible veterans to enroll in VA health care.

WASHINGTON — The Veterans Administration is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage all eligible veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 10,771 unenrolled Nevada veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The campaign includes text messages and emails sent directly to veterans along with public service announcements, paid advertising and various events, according to a news release.

“VA is launching this campaign after reports of concerns from veterans about health issues, which includes mental health challenges and thoughts of suicide, potentially related to repeated artillery blasts, IED’s, missile launches, heavy fire and more,” the release stated. “VA researchers have been urgently studying this matter to learn more about the potential health impacts of blast exposure on veterans.”

The release went on to state that veterans enrolled in the VA can access specialty screenings and services to address any health issues related to blast exposure.

Importantly, veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and other specific locations are eligible for VA health care based on their deployments, as they do not need to have any health conditions specifically associated with their service in order to be eligible for care.

While the agency continues to urgently conduct research into the impacts of blast exposures, the VA encourages those veterans – and all eligible veterans – to apply for VA care today.

Veterans who use VA health care have been shown to have better health outcomes than non-enrolled veterans and VA health care is often more affordable than non-VA health care for veterans, according to the release.

“We take veteran concerns about repeated blast exposure very seriously, and we are studying this matter urgently to learn more about potential health impacts,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “While we do that, we don’t want veterans to wait – they should enroll in VA health care today to get full access to primary care, mental health care, regular screenings, specialty care, and more. That’s what this outreach effort is all about: getting veterans in our care, because veterans who come to VA are proven to do better.”

Meanwhile, VA Under-Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D., said that the VA aims to be the best, most accessible and most affordable health system in America for veterans, and are constantly looking for ways to improve that care by way of science and research.

“The more veterans who enroll, the more we can learn about the impact of blast exposure and the better care we can ultimately provide those who served,” Elnahal said.

Earlier this year, the VA made all veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards, and meet basic requirements, eligible to enroll directly in VA health care years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.

It includes all veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11.

Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States are also eligible to enroll.

Additionally, veterans who do not meet any of the above criteria can often still access VA health care by receiving VA disability benefits or based on income.

Further, the outreach effort is a part of the largest outreach campaign in VA history, which began when President Biden signed the PACT Act into law in 2022.

As a result of the campaign, more than 835,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care, a 37 percent increase over the previous period, more than 900,000 veterans have upgraded their priority groups, making them eligible for health care with fewer copays, which is an all-time record.

Eligible veterans can enroll today by visiting the VA website or calling 877-222-8387.

Any veteran in crisis can contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support.

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.

To reach responders, dial 988 and then press 1, the release stated.