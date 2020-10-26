41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2020 - 10:52 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 10:54 pm

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

J.G. Johnson Elementary in Pahrump announced that the school was temporarily shutting down as of Monday due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The Nye County School District also confirmed that a staff member at Floyd Elementary School tested positive earlier this month.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to shut down our school for the upcoming school week in order to deep clean our campus and to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” a letter to parents states on the J.G. Johnson’s website.

J.G. Johnson will reopen on Nov. 2.

Students will still receive instruction through Canvas for the three days students would have been in school in the upcoming week, according to the school’s website.

The Nye County School District also confirmed earlier this month that a staff member tested positive at Floyd Elementary. Students that have been quarantining are scheduled to return to classes on Monday.

PVHS has also announced a positive case at the high school in a letter addressed to families on Wednesday. See the letter below for information.

PVHS by Jeffrey Meehan on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time since Aug. 14, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Tuatara comes to the finish line on highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The motor of the now record-breaking SSC Tuatara wound down to its final stop along Highway 160, near Tecopa Road, on Oct. 10.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sherrif's Office responds after a helicopte ...
Helicopter crashes into Lake Spring Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following the crash of a helicopter in a lake at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club just after 10 a.m., on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County approved a request to waive nine months of quarte ...
Nye County waives brothel licensing fees, rejects same request for pot industry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the face of COVID-19, many businesses in Nye County have seen negative impacts and have been struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic continues to hold sway over government mandated restriction. In a lot of cases, those businesses have been able to turn to federal, state and local programs for assistance but not so for the brothel and marijuana industries, which are barred from utilizing a majority, if not all, of the available programs.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.