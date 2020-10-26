Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District office at 284 West Street in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times - Floyd Elementary

J.G. Johnson Elementary in Pahrump announced that the school was temporarily shutting down as of Monday due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The Nye County School District also confirmed that a staff member at Floyd Elementary School tested positive earlier this month.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to shut down our school for the upcoming school week in order to deep clean our campus and to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” a letter to parents states on the J.G. Johnson’s website.

J.G. Johnson will reopen on Nov. 2.

Students will still receive instruction through Canvas for the three days students would have been in school in the upcoming week, according to the school’s website.

The Nye County School District also confirmed earlier this month that a staff member tested positive at Floyd Elementary. Students that have been quarantining are scheduled to return to classes on Monday.

PVHS has also announced a positive case at the high school in a letter addressed to families on Wednesday. See the letter below for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.