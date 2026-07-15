Goodwill reopens in new building — PHOTOS

On grand opening day, the store was packed with excited shoppers and long lines. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Goodwill of Southern Nevada Chief of Marketing and External Relations Bryan Stewart (right) gives a tour to guests at the blue carpet on Thursday, July 9. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

This quote shares Goodwill of Southern Nevada's mission above the books and media wall at the Pahrump store. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The new Goodwill in Pahrump has everything for fans of the retail store including men's clothing, women's clothing, furniture, home goods and more. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

This sign displayed during the guided tours at the blue carpet on Thursday, July 9 details the donation process at Goodwill. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Goodwill of Southern Nevada President and CEO Richard "Rick" D. Neal Jr. speaks at the blue carpet on Thursday, July 9. "I would love to just thank the community," Neal told the Pahrump Valley Times. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The new Goodwill store in Pahrump is approximately 21,000 square feet and was built from the ground up. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Goodwill in Pahrump has officially reopened its doors to the public on Friday, July 10, in a new building off Highway 160. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Goodwill has officially reopened its doors in a brand-new location with many Pahrumpians making their way to the store’s grand opening last week.

“It’s been really great and it’s been really nice to see all of our customers again,” Goodwill Pahrump Manager K’Lynn Palmer told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Pahrump’s local Goodwill reopened its doors to the public on Friday, July 10. On its opening day, the store was packed with excited shoppers who looked through aisles containing clothing, housewares, appliances, electronics and more.

“We’re just very excited to be here, help the community, and see everybody again,” Palmer enthused.

Before long lines filled the interior and exterior of the Goodwill, a Blue Carpet VIP Reception was held the night before on Thursday, July 9.

“Pahrump has always been a great performer in the Southern Nevada market,” Goodwill of Southern Nevada President and CEO Richard “Rick” D. Neal Jr. said at the reception. “So, I hope it [the new store] grows and allows us to grow the programming.”

Guests invited to the blue carpet included community members and the Pahrump Goodwill’s staff. Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s leadership team was also present at the blue carpet with Chief Operations Officer John Stoddard, Vice President of Operations and Business Development Bryce Cardin, District Director Rosa Mendez, District Director Tina Truncale and Vice President of Retail Janie Benedetto all in attendance.

“I’m very proud of the team that has put this store together,” explained Benedetto. “There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears going from our old location to the new location.”

Attendees enjoyed food and drinks during the reception while mingling with each other. At the blue carpet, guests had the opportunity to browse the store before the official grand opening. Goodwill of Southern Nevada Chief of Marketing and External Relations Bryan Stewart also gave guided tours to showcase the new building.

“Whether you’re donating or whether you’re shopping, I think you can walk in and instantly say, ‘I like being here,’” Stewart told the Pahrump Valley Times aftera tour.

During the tour, Stewart shared more information about the donation system at Goodwill, explaining the process from items arriving, to being sorted into categories and eventually being ready for retail in stores or online. Stewart also spoke about Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s other locations, its various outreach programs and the new building’s features.

“I think all those things, when you look at the location, the ideal footprint for both shopping and for production, the experience that we’ve been able to create with the friendly signage that doesn’t go beyond what it needs to be, but it’s where it should be,” Stewart explained further.

The new Pahrump Goodwill is approximately 21,000 square feet and was built from the ground up by local company Serenity Homes, under the management of NAI Excel. The new Goodwill broke ground in the third quarter of 2025, and construction was completed in May 2026.

Goodwill in Pahrump is located at 546 S. Highway 160 (next to Chipotle). The store and donation hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new location has both drive-up donations and walk-in donations.

For more information about the Pahrump location and Goodwill of Southern Nevada, visit goodwillvegas.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Pahrump Goodwill Bin Store

Before moving to its new location off Highway 160, Pahrump's Goodwill was previously located at 1201 Loop Road. That space will now operate as a Goodwill Bin Store from July 16 to September 26.

The Pahrump Goodwill Bin Store will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kids' clothing and shoes will be $1, women's clothing and shoes and all accessories will be $2 and men's clothing and shoes will be $3.