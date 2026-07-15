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Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Two blood drives are scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. The first ...
Two blood drives are scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. The first one is this Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room, 300 N. Hwy. 160. (Getty Images)
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By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 15, 2026 - 4:14 am
 
Updated July 15, 2026 - 7:01 am

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Chalk up for Wednesday Night Pool League games at 7 p.m. Two-person teams, ages 21 and up. Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

“Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Donate blood at the July blood drives scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. Save lives on Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room, 300 N. Hwy. 160. Another blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.

Email your event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

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