Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
What’s happening this week in Pahrump
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.
■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.
■ Chalk up for Wednesday Night Pool League games at 7 p.m. Two-person teams, ages 21 and up. Dry Creek Saloon, 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo.1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.
■ Pahrump Theatre Company’s “Broadway Memories” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org
KARAOKE
The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru
FRIDAY
■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SATURDAY
■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.
■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.
■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.
■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SUNDAY
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
MONDAY
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
TUESDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
WEDNESDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W Bell Vista Ave.
■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.
THURSDAY
■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.
■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.
FUTURE PLANNING
Donate blood at the July blood drives scheduled here in Pahrump to help avoid a summer blood shortage. Save lives on Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses -PVFD Training Room, 300 N. Hwy. 160. Another blood drive is scheduled at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Donors can go to donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule by phone.
Email your event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com