Pahrump Valley Academy hosts June Open House

Pahrump Valley Academy received state authorization for Pahrump's first charter school late last year but classes are not scheduled to start until the 2027-2028 school year. (Pahrump Valley Academy)

Officials with the town's first authorized charter school, Pahrump Valley Academy, hosted an Open House in June to keep the community updated and engaged as the school awaits its anticipated August 2027 opening. (Pahrump Valley Academy)

Late last year, Pahrump Valley Academy (PVA) announced that it had received state authorization to form the town’s first public charter school and though a lack of location to host the school has caused a one-year postponement in the expected opening date, officials with PVA are keeping the excitement and momentum going by continuing to engage with the community.

This June, the team behind PVA held an open house to help spread the word about this new educational opportunity and assure those who have already signaled their interest in having their child attend that the charter school is moving forward.

Hosted at the Valley Electric Conference Center, the open house gave area parents the chance to learn more about the charter’s curriculum, instructional practices, character development program and leadership development program.

The event also served as a way to encourage parents to take an online survey on what is most important to them when it comes to education for their children.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child and it is clear that this village is Pahrump,” the PVA team wrote in a letter to the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “Thank you to everyone who joined us on June 15 at the Valley Electric Conference Center for the Pahrump Valley Academy Open House. We’re thrilled to see such a strong turnout, with 77 attendees and nine community organizations coming together to support the future of education in Nye County.”

The push for PVA got its start several years ago with Dr. Sable Marandi, whose vision and determination has drawn a group of individuals to the cause. Acting as the school’s board of directors are president Michelle Caird, vice president Tynia Dickson, secretary Tim Burke, treasurer Dr. Tom Waters and members Jonathan K. Nelson, Esq. and Dr. Maria Jerinic.

Together, they are aiming to open the charter school for its first academic year in August 2027, with grades kindergarten through fifth. The goal is to then grow the school one grade at a time from there, until it serves grades K-8. As a public school, it will be funded as traditional schools and will therefore be tuition-free.

“All Pahrump Valley Academy graduates will leave equipped with the knowledge, skills and character to thrive in high school, succeed in college and careers and lead lives of purpose and contribution to their communities and the world,” the PVA vision statement reads, while its mission statement states, “Pahrump Valley Academy provides a rigorous, college preparatory classical education focused on standards of mastery, personal growth and leadership development. Through high expectations, individualized support and equitable access to high quality instruction, PVA prepares all students to succeed…”

Throughout the two-and-a-half-hour open house, Marandi and the PVA team were able to share what the school plans to bring to the valley’s educational sector and everyone was pleased with the evening’s turnout.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to our assemblyman, Greg Hafen II and our two county commissioners, John Koenig and Ian Bayne, for attending and demonstrating their steadfast support for educational choice in our community,” Waters told the Times. “It was wonderful to share our vision for PVA, led by executive director Dr. Sabal Marandi, over refreshments and a lively question-and-answer session. As we prepare for our August 2027 opening with grades K-5, this overwhelming show of support confirms that our community is ready for this high-quality educational choice. Thanks to each of you for building this foundation with us.”

For more information on the charter school, visit MyPVA.school or email info@mypva.school

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com