Nevada active registered voters increased in June

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In June, nonpartisan voters increased by 10,892, Democratic voters increased by 7,792 and Republican voters increased by 3,681. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported an increase of 21,595 active registered voters in June compared to May's numbers. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

June saw an increase of 21,595 active registered voters compared to May’s numbers, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported earlier this month.

The Silver State’s total active registered voter number increased 1.04 percent last month and now sits at 2,093,109.

Nonpartisan active registered voters saw the biggest increase at 10,892, 1.38 percent. The Democratic Party followed second with an increase of 7,792, 1.36 percent. The Republican Party saw an increase of 3,681, 0.64 percent.

Independent American Party active registered voters saw a decrease of 417, -0.49 percent. The Libertarian Party of Nevada also reduced in voters with a decrease of 46, -0.33 percent. Voters from minor political parties compiled under “other” decreased by 307, -0.96 percent.

Nevada’s 2,093,109 active registered voters are made up of 798,765 nonpartisans (38.16 percent), 581,920 Democrats (27.80 percent), 581,418 Republicans (27.78 percent), 85,265 belong to the Independent American Party (4.07 percent), the Libertarian Party of Nevada has 14,053 members (0.67 percent) and 31,688 belong to other minor political parties (1.51 percent).

The Secretary of State’s Office also shares monthly reports on the numbers of Nevada’s inactive voters.

“A county marks a voter as inactive when the county sends the voter a notice to confirm their address on record and the county does not receive a response from the voter,” a press release explains. “If a voter does not respond to notice from the county and does not vote for two federal general elections in a row, their registration may be canceled.”

Nevada’s inactive registered voters are 369,804, which is broken down into 168,813 nonpartisans (45.65 percent), 92,356 Democrats (24.97 percent), 78,799 Republicans (21.31 percent), 17,301 of the Independent American Party (4.68 percent), 3,991 belong to the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.08 percent) and 8,544 members of other minor political parties (2.31 percent).

“An inactive registered voter is a voter who is registered and legally eligible to vote, but has been flagged through Nevada’s list maintenance processes, conducted by the counties,” reads the release. “Inactive registered voters do not receive mail-in ballots for any election, but they remain on the voter rolls for two federal general election cycles, per the National Voter Registration Act, and are still eligible to vote.”

Voter registration can be updated, checked or canceled anytime by visiting vote.nv.gov.

For more information about the Nevada Secretary of State’s office visit nvsos.gov. The most recent voter registration breakdown statistics can also be found at the same website under the elections tab.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com